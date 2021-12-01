Neo4j Announces 2021 Graphie Award Winners

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j Ⓡ, the world's leading graph data platform, today announced the winners of the 2021 Neo4j Graphie Awards . The annual awards honor organizations and individuals who demonstrate excellence in innovation and implementation of Neo4j graph technology across the global graph community.

Neo4j adoption is growing globally, driven by the data breakthroughs and value organizations of all sizes are realizing. This year's Graphie nominations eclipsed all prior years, with the company receiving nominations spanning more than 10 countries in regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Nominees ranged in size from individual graph champions to disruptive startups to established global leaders. Each year, award winners are selected based on the scope of the challenge addressed, the positive impact of the application, and exemplary use of graph technology.

Lance Walter, CMO at Neo4j, shared his thoughts on how this year's Graphie Award winners are applying graph technology to transform data, analytics, and automation and arrive at breakthroughs in their respective fields:

"Every year, the Graphies surface novel examples of practitioners and organizations using graph technology in ways we couldn't have imagined," said Walter. "As the industry continues to evolve, we must recognize and celebrate the standout projects – worldwide – that are part of this remarkable movement in connected data. We had an outstanding number of deserving nominations this year, highlighting projects that achieve medical breakthroughs, pioneer retail sustainability, and curb misinformation among so many more. We are humbled and honored to extend our congratulations to the 2021 Graphie Award winners.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 Neo4j Graphie Awards:

Excellence

Pioneer

Innovation

DBS Bank : Innovation – Graph-Powered AI

: Innovation – Graph-Powered AI ASTRIAGraph : Graphs4Good – Space Environmentalism

: Graphs4Good – Space Environmentalism Myraa Technologies : Graphs4Good – Medical Breakthroughs

: Graphs4Good – Medical Breakthroughs HealthECCO : Graphs4Good – Medical Research

: Graphs4Good – Medical Research Trillion Node Team : Technology Performance & Scale – Breaking the Scale Barrier

Graph Ecosystem

TCS IP2™: Graph Ecosystem – IoT and Digital Twin Excellence

Graph Ecosystem – IoT and Digital Twin Excellence KewMann : Graph Ecosystem – Fraud Detection at Scale

: Graph Ecosystem – Fraud Detection at Scale Ashleigh Faith : Graph Community MVP – Knowledge Graphs

: Graph Community MVP – Knowledge Graphs Paul Loke : Graph Community MVP – Transparency

: Graph Community MVP – Transparency Michal Štefanák : Graph Community MVP – Ecosystem

: Graph Community MVP – Ecosystem Xenophon Kitsios : Graph Community MVP – Data Science

