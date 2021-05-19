Neo4j Delivers the First Graph Database Hardened Container in Collaboration with The Department of Defense Platform One

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j Ⓡ, the leader in graph technology, announced that Neo4j has been approved for inclusion in Iron Bank , the Department of Defense Centralized Artifacts Repository (DCAR), and is approved for use across all Department of Defense (DoD) networks with reciprocity across security classifications.

Neo4j collaborated with The DoD's Platform One organization to develop a hardened container for its graph database technology and joins a repository of digitally signed, binary container images that have been hardened according to the Iron Bank's Container Hardening Guide.

"We created Platform One and, more importantly, the Iron Bank to streamline the onboarding, hardening, and maintenance of commercial and open source capabilities," said Nicolas Chaillan, Chief Software Officer at the U.S. Air Force. "The process brings timeliness, modularity and enables reuse, allowing the Department of Defense to avoid vendor lock-in at the infrastructure and platform layers. We welcome Neo4j to the Department of Defense Iron Bank repository of hardened and centrally accredited containers as part of our effort to select, certify, and secure best of breed development tools and software capabilities."

Neo4j is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Graph Data Platforms , Q4 2020. Of the 12 graph data platform providers cited, Neo4j achieved the highest scores in the current offering and strategy categories.

According to Gartner, "By 2025, graph technologies will be used in 80% of data and analytics innovations, up from 10% in 2021, facilitating rapid decision making across the enterprise." Source: Gartner, Top Trends in Data and Analytics for 2021, Rita Sallam et al., 16 Feb 2021.

The Iron Bank certification process was rigorous and involved developing the Neo4j container using an approved DoD base image. In order to achieve final certification, the Neo4j hardened container was tested extensively to identify and address potential vulnerabilities. For existing Platform One users, the latest version of the Neo4j hardened container is now available for use on DoD networks and can be accessed via the Iron Bank repository here . Government and contractor personnel can register for access to the Iron Bank repository here .

Neo4j Chief Scientist Jim Webber shares how today's government agencies – both at home and abroad – are beset by increasingly complex challenges within a more interconnected and ever-shifting political landscape. The technology solutions that ultimately overcome these challenges must harness the power of data connections.

"Neo4j's graph database technology is trusted by governments around the world to fight crime, prevent terrorism, improve fiscal responsibility, and provide transparency to their citizenry. Often these solutions involve connecting data across different applications or repositories, spanning disparate processes and departments," said Webber. "We are pleased to offer Neo4j on The Department of Defense Centralized Artifacts Repository (DCAR) to give the entire Department of Defense network immediate access to a flexible, scalable, and powerful graph database platform to help them to quickly make sense of obscured, divergent data."

Neo4j for Government

Additional information can be found in this 5-Minute Interview with CALIBRE , on Neo4j's Government use cases page or by visiting Connections: Graphs in Government , a set of user-driven presentations on how governments worldwide are using graph technology to fight crime, prevent terrorism, improve fiscal outcomes, and more.

Read Neo4j's response to The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST): Developing a Federal AI Standards Engagement Plan .

Resources

About Neo4j

Neo4j is the leader in graph database technology. As the world's most widely deployed graph database, we help global brands – including Comcast , NASA , UBS , and Volvo Cars – to reveal and predict how people, processes, and systems are interrelated. Using this relationships-first approach, applications built with Neo4j tackle connected data challenges such as analytics and artificial intelligence , fraud detection , real-time recommendations , and knowledge graphs . Find out more at neo4j.com .

Share this on Twitter

© 2021 Neo4j, Inc., Neo Technology®, Neo4j®, Cypher®, Neo4j® Bloom™ and Neo4j® Aura™ are registered trademarks or a trademark of Neo4j, Inc. All other marks are owned by their respective companies.

SOURCE Neo4j

Related Links

http://www.neo4j.com

