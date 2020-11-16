Neo4j Named a Leader in Graph Data Platforms by Independent Research Firm

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4jⓇ, the leader in graph technology, announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ for Graph Data Platforms, Q4 2020.

Of the 12 graph data platform providers recognized, Neo4j achieved the highest scores in the current offering and strategy categories. The evaluation of vendors was conducted across 27 criteria.

The report is designed to help enterprise architecture professionals select the right graph data platform for their needs, sharing how organizations can apply this powerful technology to solve complex data and analytics problems.

According to the report, "Graph is the fastest way to connect data, especially when dealing with complex or large volumes of disparate data. Without graph, organizations have to rely on developers to write complex code that can take considerable time and effort. In some cases, it becomes impractical due to the complexity of data. Graph data platform is a new and emerging market that allows organizations to think differently and create new, intelligence-based business opportunities that would otherwise be difficult to develop and support."

The report mentions that Neo4j "customers like [its] native storage and processing of graph data models and ACID compliance and online transaction processing (OLTP), ease to proof of concept, and auto scale capabilities. Customers often use the platform for real-time recommendations, AI, graph-based search, data science, customer 360, and master data management (MDM)."

Neo4j achieved the highest possible scores in the scalability and performance criteria, which Forrester cited among the criteria that customers considering graph platform providers should look for. Neo4j's platform support features vertical and horizontal scalability, sharding of graph datasets and federated graph databases across data stores. This ensures applications scale up and out to handle higher volumes – while also maintaining performance across a growing diversity of on-premises, hybrid and cloud architectures – to support organizations wherever they are in their cloud journey.

Emil Eifrem, Neo4j's CEO and Co-founder sketched the basis for the modern graph data platform on a napkin during a flight to Mumbai in 2001. Thanks to a global base of more than 200,000 Neo4j developers and an extensive ecosystem , the company now has more than 700 customers in almost every industry . Use cases for Neo4j span analytics and artificial intelligence , fraud detection , real-time recommendations and knowledge graphs .

"We believe being named a Leader in Graph Data Platforms is a testament to Neo4j's ongoing collaboration with developers and data scientists, and a celebration of the groundbreaking graph applications our customers build," Eifrem said. "Neo4j helps the world make sense of data by enabling organizations to unlock the business value of connections, influences and relationships in their data. We commend Forrester for recognizing the importance of graph data platforms."

About Neo4j

Neo4j is the leader in graph database technology. As the world's most widely deployed graph database, we help global brands – including Comcast , NASA , UBS and Volvo – to reveal and predict how people, processes and systems are interrelated. Using this relationships-first approach, applications built with Neo4j tackle connected data challenges such as analytics and artificial intelligence , fraud detection , real-time recommendations and knowledge graphs .

