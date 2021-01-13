Neo4j Poised for 2021 Growth with Top-Tier Executive Appointments

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4jⓇ, the leader in graph technology, announced today that Kristin Thornby has joined the company's executive management team as Vice President of People.

This latest addition rounds out a series of significant senior-level appointments that will propel Neo4j through its next phase of growth and expansion. Thornby is an accomplished people leader known for building award-winning cultures from the ground up in both fast-growing startups and multinational corporations. She has extensive experience in developing systems and processes that align people around corporate missions and values.

Thornby has a proven track record of scaling businesses, while preserving and enriching company culture. She led ObserveIT through 50 percent year-over-year growth, increasing the global employee base from 50 to more than 200, while receiving consecutive "Best Places to Work" awards and managing an acquisition by Proofpoint.

While at Publicis Groupe, Thornby met the demand for rapid growth by hiring 1,200 employees in a year, built the "People" function and scaled from zero to over 200 employees for startup agencies within the organization.

"I'm excited to join Neo4j during a pivotal point in the company's journey," said Thornby. "Neo4j has built its business on the power of relationships in data, and has proven the power of human relationships in building a worldwide community, a world-class team and a thriving ecosystem. This role represents an opportunity to globally scale a market-leading technology company that puts great emphasis on employees and employee relationships."

Thornby's appointment reflects Neo4j's focus on equipping data practitioners around the world with the transformative power of graph technology , exceeding customer expectations and building a community by attracting, retaining and motivating a talented workforce.

Throughout 2020, Neo4j attracted top-tier executive talent with an emphasis on customer-centricity, cloud service delivery, enterprise scalability and ecosystem expansion. Notable appointments include:

Mike Brophy , VP of Global Renewals (formerly of Okta and Microsoft)

, VP of Global Renewals (formerly of Okta and Microsoft) Matt Connon , VP of Global Indirect Sales (formerly of Attivo, Oracle and Microsoft)

, VP of Global Indirect Sales (formerly of Attivo, Oracle and Microsoft) Dave Packer , VP of Product Marketing (formerly of TripActions, Druva and Interwoven)

, VP of Product Marketing (formerly of TripActions, Druva and Interwoven) Kay Nair , VP of Global Cloud Sales (formerly of Elastic and Amazon Web Services)

, VP of Global Cloud Sales (formerly of Elastic and Amazon Web Services) Dave Lassiter , VP of Global Cloud Partnerships (formerly of Qubole, Microsoft and i2 Technologies).

Neo4j has over 420 employees across the world from Canada to Thailand.

Neo4j is the leader in graph database technology. As the world's most widely deployed graph database, we help global brands – including Comcast , NASA , UBS and Volvo – to reveal and predict how people, processes and systems are interrelated. Using this relationships-first approach, applications built using Neo4j tackle connected data challenges such as analytics and artificial intelligence , fraud detection , real-time recommendations and knowledge graphs . Find out more at neo4j.com .

