Neo4j Receives Honors in 2021 Datanami Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j Ⓡ, the world's leading graph data platform, has been recognized in the sixth annual Datanami Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards, which was released today at www.datanami.com . Datanami is the leading publication for news and information covering the operationalization of data science in business, government, and industry. Neo4j was recognized with the following honor:

Readers' Choice: Best Data and AI Product or Technology – Cloud Data Service

The coveted annual Datanami Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with the global Datanami community, as well as selections from the Datanami editors. The awards recognize the companies and products that have made a difference in the big data community this year, and provide insight into the state of the industry.

"Neo4j's fully managed cloud service, AuraDB , was built to power mission-critical applications and unlock new possibilities for data-driven insights, automation, and AI. Receiving this award speaks volumes to the value that AuraDB brings to the graph community," said Kurt Freytag, Director, Product Management for Neo4j AuraDBTM. "We are honored to be recognized by Datanami readers and editors. This is the fifth award Neo4j AuraDB has garnered and we could not be more grateful for the distinction and support."

"Every year it is our pleasure to honor the best big data solutions in the market," said Alex Woodie, Managing Editor of Datanami. "Today, as we continue this proud tradition, we are pleased to announce the winners of the sixth annual Readers' and Editor's Choice Awards. Between our worldwide readership of global data science, AI, and advanced analytics experts and an unparalleled panel of editors, the Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards represent resounding recognition throughout the industry. Our congratulations go out to all of the winners."

Learn more about Neo4j AuraDB here , or attend the upcoming virtual event, Connections: Graphs for Cloud Developers , on December 15, 2021.

Additional information on these awards can be found at the Datanami website

Neo4j is the world's leading graph data platform. We help organizations – including Comcast , ICIJ , NASA , UBS , and Volvo Cars – capture the rich context of the real world that exists in their data to solve challenges of any size and scale. Our customers transform their industries by curbing financial fraud and cybercrime, optimizing global networks, accelerating breakthrough research, and providing better recommendations. Neo4j delivers real-time transaction processing, advanced AI/ML, intuitive data visualization, and more. Find us at neo4j.com and follow us at @Neo4j .

Datanami is a news portal dedicated to providing insight, analysis, and up-to-the-minute information about emerging trends and solutions in big data. The portal sheds light on all cutting-edge technologies including networking, storage, and applications, and their effect upon business, industry, government, and research. The publication examines the avalanche of unprecedented amounts of data and the impact the high-end data explosion is having across the IT, enterprise, and commercial markets. Subscribe now at: www.datanami.com.

