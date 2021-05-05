Neo4j's Graphs 4 COVID-19 Initiative Honored Twice in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j ®, the leader in graph technology, announced today that its Graphs 4 COVID-19 "GraphHack" initiative received two honorable mentions in the AI and Data and Software categories of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. This is the second time Neo4j's Graphs4Good initiative has been honored by Fast Company.

The Graphs 4 COVID-19 "GraphHack" invited the Neo4j community, including developers, data scientists, researchers, and other practitioners across the world, to collaborate and help fight against the spread of COVID-19. From March 26 to April 15, 2020, Neo4j provided resources and supported projects related to the global pandemic – from disease, vaccine, and drug research, neighborhood contact tracing services that support at-risk groups or small businesses, misinformation graphs, and much more.

This initiative was created based on the foundational Graphs4Good program launched in 2018. Users were given access to Neo4j's graph technology for free to effect positive social change and take on the world's toughest challenges.

Michael Hunger, Director of Global Developer Relations at Neo4j, helped develop the hackathon and worked with developers around the world to bring their ideas to light.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic took much of the world by surprise, causing businesses to stop abruptly, the Neo4j community was full-speed ahead on trying to find solutions through the power of graphs," said Hunger. "It was incredible to see the number of projects submitted throughout the hackathon. We stand by our mission of helping the world make sense of data, especially when it's making a direct impact on the well-being of humanity."

This award comes off the heels of exceptional growth for Neo4j in 2020 . The company closed some of its biggest enterprise customers, saw increasing demand for its fully managed cloud offering , and released the first graph machine learning for the enterprise .

