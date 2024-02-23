Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecasts 2018-2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market has demonstrated a noteworthy expansion from 2018 to 2022 and is projected to persist in its growth trajectory with a robust CAGR of 8.34% up to the year 2028. As per the latest market research publication, the market valuation in 2022 stood at USD 1.88 billion. This growth is fueled by the rapid advancements in genomic testing, the surging demand for targeted therapies, and the rising aging population.

Market Dynamics: Leveraging Genomic Advances and Targeted Therapy Demand

Innovative genomic testing tools, such as Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies, have catalyzed significant strides in precision medicine, elevating the potential of neoantigen targeted therapies. Enhanced understanding of genomic parameters allows for a revolutionary approach to cancer treatment, targeting tumor-specific neoantigens and ushering in a new era of custom immunotherapies.

Meeting the demands of informed patients, neoantigen targeted therapies offer a beacon of hope through highly personalized treatment avenues that directly target cancer cells with minimal impact on healthy tissue. These therapies resonate with the increasing preference for personalized healthcare solutions and support the quest for more effective treatments with fewer side effects.

A prominent driver within the market is the aging global demographic, which naturally sees a higher occurrence of cancer diagnoses. As life expectancy increases and healthcare initiatives evolve, older populations seek and have access to groundbreaking treatments like neoantigen targeted therapies, potentially revolutionizing cancer care for this group.

Market Challenges: From Neoantigen Identification to Clinical Trial Management

The variable genetic landscape of tumors presents substantial challenges in pinpointing crucial neoantigens crucial for effective treatment. Clinical trials pose complex logistical hurdles, multi-step processes, quality control measures, and a high demand for patient-specific customization, which can be resource-intensive and technically intricate.

Paving the Way Forward Immunotherapy retains its dominant status in the cancer therapy sector, showcasing tremendous synergy between checkpoint inhibitors and neoantigen-targeted therapies. Developments in immunotherapy extend into patient-specific treatments, aligning with precision medicine's ethos.

Segmentation Analysis:

  • Colorectal Cancer holds a substantial market share and is predicted to maintain the lead, attributed to high incidence rates and the dire need for effective treatment options.
  • Off-the-Shelf Neoantigens dominate the market due to their accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and broader application beyond personalized treatment limitations.
  • Protein/Peptide-based Vaccines carry a significant share, serving as safe and specific therapeutic options with promising immunogenic responses.
  • Intravenous Administration leads the route of administration segment with precision in dosing and efficient systemic distribution, crucial for cancer therapy.

Regional Market Leadership: North America at the Forefront

North America stands out in the Global Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market, supported by its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, strong investment climate, and preeminent position in cancer research and genomic innovations. The latest market research publication offers detailed insights into the Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market and provides an analysis of key drivers, market trends, challenges, and segmentation.

The report profiles major companies in the market and provides a comprehensive overview that supports stakeholders in understanding market dynamics and projections for 2018-2028F.

Companies Profiled:

  • BioNtech SE
  • Gritstone Bio, Inc.
  • Genocea Biosciences Inc.
  • Moderna Inc
  • Agenus Inc.
  • Immatics NV
  • Advaxis Inc
  • Precision Biologics
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.
  • Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.
  • Achillies Therapeutics Plc.
  • Merck & Co Inc

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market, By Target Disease Indication:

  • Bone Cancer
  • Colorectal Cancer
  • Gynecological Cancer
  • Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
  • Renal Cell Carcinoma

Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market, By Neoantigens Type:

  • Off-the-Shelf Neoantigens
  • Personalized Neoantigens

Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market, By Immunotherapy Type:

  • Dendritic Cell Vaccines
  • DNA/RNA-Based Vaccines
  • Protein/Peptide-based Vaccines
  • TIL-Based Therapies

Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market, By Route of Administration:

  • Intradermal
  • Intravenous
  • Subcutaneous

