Neobanking Market Global Industry Trends, Opportunity and Forecast Report 2018-2028: Focus on Personalization and AI-driven Insights

News provided by

Research and Markets

09 Feb, 2024, 11:45 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neobanking Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

The expanding horizons of the financial sector are witnessing transformative surges with the Global Neobanking Market as it progresses with a formidable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.46% between the years 2022 to 2028.

The neobanking landscape, currently valued at USD 68.4 Billion in 2022, is noted for its innovative customer-centric approaches and digital ingenuity which have been pivotal in revolutionizing the traditional banking models. The emergence of neobanks responds to the intensifying demand for seamless, efficient, and accessible financial solutions.

These digital banks - also widely recognized as challenger banks - are characterized by their strategic use of technology to offer a plethora of services such as account management, payments, savings, and investment options through mobile and online platforms.

High Consumer Demand Propels Neobanking Movement

Embracing the digital transformation, consumers across the globe are inclining towards banking solutions that promise convenience and efficiency. Neobanks have responded to this call by offering 24/7 services accessible through smartphones and computers, thus aligning perfectly with today's fast-paced lifestyles.

Technological Advancements at the Core of Neobanking

The neobanking market thrives on technological advancement, utilizing the power of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics to provide streamlined operations and personalization at scale which traditional banking entities struggle to deliver.

Fintech Startup Agility Captures Market Sentiments

The agility and innovative capacity of fintech startups have allowed them to readily adapt to technological progress, resulting in a consistent cycle of innovation that caters to consumer demands for responsive and state-of-the-art services.

Geographical Expansion Leads to Market Growth

While neobanks were originally concentrated in specific regions, there has been a marked shift in their geographic outreach. Asia-Pacific, in particular, stands out as a fertile ground for the proliferation of neobanks due to the junction of supportive regulations, a burgeoning middle-class population, and its embracement of digital adoption.

Complex Challenges in the Neobanking Sector

Despite the considerable opportunities, neobanks confront formidable challenges including stringent regulatory compliance demands, cybersecurity threats, and customer acquisition and retention. Moreover, establishing profitability remains an intense challenge for neobanks due to their customer-centric operational tenets that often feature low to zero fees.

Emerging Trends in the Neobanking Landscape

  • Expansion of Financial Services Offerings: Neobanks are diversifying their financial services to include investment accounts, insurance, and loans, aiming to offer a comprehensive financial experience to their customers.
  • Focus on Personalization and AI-Driven Insights: Leveraging artificial intelligence, neobanks offer personalized financial services and insights by analyzing spending habits and financial goals.
  • Green Banking Initiatives: Sustainability and eco-friendly practices have become integral to the operations of many neobanks, appealing to environmentally-conscious consumers.

The report breaks down the Global Neobanking Market into detailed segments, providing a comprehensive analysis that captures industry-specific dynamics. It delves deep into account type insights, separating personal and business accounts, and application insights, focusing particularly on the enterprise and personal segments.

This market analysis brings to light the potential held by the neobanking industry, a market that is dynamically shaping the future of personal and business banking around the world.

As it evolves and responds to consumer demands and technological advancements, the Global Neobanking Market is poised to redefine the banking experience for millions of customers globally. With insights into regional shifts and market drivers, the report stands as a critical resource for stakeholders looking to understand the trajectory of neobanks in contemporary financial ecosystems.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Neobanking Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Neobanking Market, By Account Type:

  • Business Account
  • Savings Account

Neobanking Market, By Application:

  • Enterprise
  • Personal

Companies Profiled

  • Atom Bank PLC
  • Fidor Bank Ag
  • Monzo Bank Ltd.
  • Movencorp Inc.
  • Mybank
  • N26
  • Revolut Ltd.
  • Simple Finance Technology Corp.
  • Ubank Limited
  • Webank, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yftili

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Energy-Efficient Building Market Global Industry Trends Opportunity and Forecast to 2028, Featuring Cleantech, Johnson Controls, Ameresco, Serious Energy, Knauf Insulation & KMC Controls

Energy-Efficient Building Market Global Industry Trends Opportunity and Forecast to 2028, Featuring Cleantech, Johnson Controls, Ameresco, Serious Energy, Knauf Insulation & KMC Controls

The "Energy-Efficient Building Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, and Forecast, 2028F" report has been added to...
Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Set to Surge to $3.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Diabetic Foot Ulcer Cases and Shift Towards Homecare Settings

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Set to Surge to $3.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Diabetic Foot Ulcer Cases and Shift Towards Homecare Settings

The "Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-Use, By Product, By Type (Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.