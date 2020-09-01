NeoCharge Debuts World's First UL Listed Smart Splitter That Saves You Up to Thousands on Home Electric Car Charging Installation

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoCharge , a sustainably driven manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has announced the launch of the first-ever UL listed 220v Smart Splitter, an entirely new product line, designed to provide fast, easy, and affordable home electric vehicle charging access.

NeoCharge Smart Splitter configurations. NeoCharge Dual-Car Smart Splitter allowing two EVSE's to share one 220v outlet.

The new line of 220v electrical Smart Splitters includes an Appliance Smart Splitter and Dual Car Smart Splitter. Both products plug directly into a home's existing 220v outlet, preventing the need for an electrician to redo a home's electrical system and making the conversion to level 2 charging significantly easier. The Smart Splitters work with all plug-in electric vehicles, electric vehicle chargers, and 220-volt appliances on the market. Now electric vehicle drivers can avoid the need to pay for very costly panel upgrades, permits, and rewiring, saving thousands of dollars on the electrification of their home.

"Our Smart Splitters' take the hassle and expensive costs out of home charging installation," said Spencer Harrison, NeoCharge's Co-founder and CEO. "With our Smart Splitting technology, home charging access is as easy as plugging in your phone. The NeoCharge Smart Splitter is already popular amongst EV drivers across the US and Canada, with our customers saving $2,500 on average on home charging installation."

With a plug and play solution, residential solar companies, auto manufacturers, and EV charging companies now have a solution for providing their customers with easy home Level 2 charging access. Just as important, first time home renters finally have an option to get charging access as well.

"NeoCharge is an innovative company that is helping to overcome significant hurdles in EV adoption," added Mike Calise, NeoCharge board of director and President of Americas at Tritium. "As residential EV adoption increases, utilities may have to upgrade their transformers to meet increased energy demand. NeoCharge's Smart Splitters can mitigate these expensive transformer upgrades by sharing large plug loads in the home."

Since its inception in 2018, NeoCharge has won multiple awards including Caltech's Rocket Fund award and LA Cleantech Incubators (LACI) Innovators award. The company is actively engaged in one of the top business incubators in the world, LACI, where NeoCharge is working to create an all-inclusive green economy through teaming up with other LACI partners.

