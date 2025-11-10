Neocol Appoints Ross Freedman to Board of Directors to Support Growth

Co-Founder and Former CEO of Rightpoint brings more than 20 years of relevant leadership experience to Board

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neocol, an industry-leading consulting firm that helps subscription-based organizations streamline their go-to-market sales functions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ross Freedman to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Freedman brings over two decades of leadership experience in digital transformation, customer experience, and growth strategy to Neocol. As former Co-Founder and CEO of Rightpoint, he guided the firm's evolution from a start-up to a global experience consultancy recognized for its ability to blend strategy, design, and technology to drive enterprise transformation. Under his leadership, Rightpoint partnered with many of the world's most respected brands before being acquired by Genpact in 2019. Mr. Freedman remains a leading voice on how organizations can leverage technology and design to enhance customer engagement and business performance.

At Neocol, Mr. Freedman will collaborate with the leadership team to accelerate key strategic initiatives, including areas focused on go-to-market and agent-focused IP development, further strengthening the company's position as a subject-matter expert and strategic thought leader in the industry.

"We are excited to welcome Ross to our Board of Directors," said Ryan Lott, CEO of Neocol. "His proven track record of scaling digital consultancies and leading enterprise-grade transformation will be instrumental as Neocol embarks on this next chapter of growth."

"I'm thrilled to join Neocol's Board of Directors at such an exciting point in the company's journey," said Freedman. "Neocol's vision for how organizations engage with Salesforce and AI aligns perfectly with my passion for building digital experience businesses that create measurable impact for customers."

Freedman's appointment follows Shamrock Capital's May 2025 investment , fueling Neocol's continued expansion and innovation across the Salesforce and AI agent landscape.

About Neocol

Neocol helps the world's most innovative companies scale and grow by solving their most pressing initiatives to ignite outpaced revenue performance. As one of the largest pure-play Salesforce partners, Neocol has created repeatable playbooks and assets that empower transformation at the highest level.

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $6.6 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2025. Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments, as well as ownership and financing of content and media rights. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutionally backed firm with a leading group of investors, including endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth and pension funds. Shamrock Capital partners with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. For more information, visit www.shamrockcap.com .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Neocol