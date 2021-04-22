Neocol Launches Strategic Partnership with RightRev alongside Strategic Hire to Lead Advanced Revenue Recognition Practice

"I'm so excited for the opportunity to bring my revenue automation background and expertise to Neocol to really complete the Order to Revenue story with all of the Billing expertise they've already shown in the subscription space." said Jenn Meehan. "The partnership with RightRev is the icing on the cake. RightRev is a no-brainer solution for companies who are still struggling to close their books in ERP and spreadsheets and have a desire for sub-ledger reporting in Salesforce"

Revenue is the most essential element in a financial statement for a business and the rules to calculate them have become super complicated recently due to introduction of new accounting guidelines. "Revenue is not based on how much a customer pays for the product. It's much more complicated to arrive at those numbers." said RightRev's founder and CEO Jagan Reddy. "RightRev is built not only to calculate these numbers accurately but also built on the Salesforce platform to enable customers to automate all their Lead to Revenue process automation within Salesforce. Neocol is focused on Salesforce Lead to Revenue automation and building deep expertise in this ecosystem. Now with the RightRev partnership and having Jenn lead the practice, it will give Salesforce customers a one stop shop for their needs and unlock high ROI from their Salesforce investment."

"Salesforce continues to be a proven leader in innovation with the continued evolution of Salesforce Billing. As we continue to help companies in the subscription space optimize their billing and automate revenue recognition, there are complex use cases that a tool like RightRev helps solve" said Ryan Lott, CEO Neocol. "The ability to go from Lead to Revenue 100% native to Salesforce and report accordingly, sets the Salesforce Revenue Cloud and RightRev stack apart when it comes to subscription enterprise architecture."

Neocol is a rapidly rising and preferred Gold Salesforce consulting partner advising the world's most innovative B2B organizations on how to optimize their subscription management and billing processes to gain competitive advantage, promote cross-functional transparency, and provide a superior customer experience.

