Neocol Selects Moonnox as Strategic AI Partner to Transform Service Delivery

Professional Services Leader Announces Three-Year Partnership with Moonnox to Drive Client Value Through AI-Powered Innovation After Comprehensive Competitive Evaluation

CHICAGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neocol today announced it has selected Moonnox as its strategic AI partner in a three-year agreement designed to transform how the firm delivers value. This partnership reinforces Neocol's commitment to operational excellence and positions them at the forefront of AI-enabled professional services delivery. Following an extensive build-versus-buy evaluation and a rigorous competitive analysis, Neocol selected Moonnox for the depth of its purpose-built platform, combined with the team's deep professional services expertise.

A Strategic Decision Rooted in Client Value

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Moonnox," said Ryan Lott, CEO at Neocol. "We explored building AI capabilities internally but quickly realized our value lies in our domain expertise, not infrastructure. During our rigorous evaluation, it became clear that Moonnox wasn't just a technology vendor; they are a team of industry veterans who speak our language. Moonnox provides the purpose-built foundation we need to deploy our own proprietary 'secret sauce'—allowing us to rapidly build unique, high-value AI agents that solve complex challenges for our customers."

Beyond Efficiency: A Fundamental Operating Model Shift

Neocol views this as more than a technology implementation; it represents a shift in how the firm operates, contracts, and delivers lasting value.

"This is bigger than just using AI for efficiency gains," said James Davidson, Chief Strategy Officer at Neocol. "We're navigating a seismic operating model shift in how we do business and drive value for our customers, and the traditional Time and Materials model is no longer sufficient. There's nobody we trust more than the Moonnox team, who brings both deep experience and a genuine understanding of the transformation we're undertaking together. We're excited about this partnership and what it will enable for our clients and our firm."

Thoughtful Approach to Orchestrating Intelligence

Neocol has embedded this initiative into its strategic planning framework, aligning the partnership with quarterly OKRs and establishing clear success metrics. The firm recognizes that technology alone doesn't drive transformation. People and processes must evolve together.

"What sets Neocol apart is their sophisticated approach to change activation," said Melody Benteler, Chief Operating Officer at Moonnox. "They've done their homework and set a strong foundation, understanding that the heart of this transformation comes down to changing workflows and enabling their teams for future-state delivery. Their commitment to this journey, from leadership alignment to quarterly planning, reflects the kind of partnership that drives real, measurable outcomes."



Why Moonnox

Neocol selected Moonnox based on several critical differentiators:

Platform Capabilities: Moonnox provides a purpose-built AI infrastructure for professional services and systems integration teams — featuring pre-configured agents, workflow automation, and a future-proofed architecture built for long-term scalability and interoperability across the broader AI landscape.



Moonnox provides a purpose-built AI infrastructure for professional services and systems integration teams — featuring pre-configured agents, workflow automation, and a future-proofed architecture built for long-term scalability and interoperability across the broader AI landscape. Team Expertise: The Moonnox team brings firsthand experience from leading professional services organizations, understanding the nuances of client delivery, project economics, and organizational change activation in ways that pure technology vendors cannot.

"We're ecstatic about the partnership with Neocol and their entire team," said Robert Ong, CEO of Moonnox. "At the end of the day, Neocol's true value lies in their people and the excellent work they deliver to clients. We've simply built robust infrastructure to support them on their journey into their agentic transformation. We're excited to see where we can take Neocol as they lead professional services into this new era."

About Moonnox: Moonnox is the leading AI platform purpose-built for professional services organizations and systems integration teams. Combining cutting-edge purpose-built AI solutions with deep industry expertise, Moonnox enables services teams to transform delivery models, enhance profitability, and drive unprecedented client value. Founded by veterans of leading professional services firms, Moonnox understands the unique challenges and opportunities facing the industry.



About Neocol: Neocol is a leading team of revenue operations experts, removing complexity from how enterprise companies sell, bill, serve, and grow. We don't just configure software; we combine deep business domain expertise with elite Salesforce execution to solve complex revenue challenges. As a Salesforce Summit Partner, a member of the Partner Advisory Board, and backed by Salesforce Ventures, Neocol brings the pattern recognition from hundreds of implementations to deliver industry-leading and measurable solutions for our clients. Whether navigating CPQ to Agentforce Revenue Management migrations, scaling Partner revenue, or deploying AI agents that actually work, we build the systems that make complex revenue businesses run better

SOURCE Moonnox, Inc.