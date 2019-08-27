Neocortix News App Solves Fake News Problem

The Ad Fontes Media Bias Chart measures news quality and partisan bias for a large number of reputable news sources and provides rankings based on careful review of their major news stories coverage. Neocortix News is the only available app that delivers the best news sources from the top of this chart, which includes The New York Times , CBS News, USA Today, Reuters , and others, with no tailoring bias. Unlike other news aggregators, Neocortix News doesn't track users' story choices, nor does it tailor the news based on prior viewing history, which can trap readers into a ' Filter Bubble .' Avoiding the sources in the lower portion of the chart helps to steer clear of misleading articles, unfair persuasion, propaganda, and outright false stories.

The profit motive is the root cause of the fake news problem. This leads to 1) the inclusion of ads (which can become fake news), 2) the inclusion of false or misleading stories that command attention, 3) tracking of users' viewing history, and 4) tailoring of news based on that viewing history. Social media news feeds need to engage in these four behaviors to maximize their profits. Neocortix is the only company willing to discard the profit motive to do what is best for the consumer and for society.

"Accuracy in journalism is key to a healthy democracy," said Lloyd Watts, CEO and founder, Neocortix. "We believe that truth is important, facts are important, and fact-checking is important, and we are willing to invest the time, money and effort needed to make a positive difference for individuals and for society as a whole."

Neocortix News is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more in-depth information, please refer to the Neocortix News White Paper.

