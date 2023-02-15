NeoDynamics announces changes to the Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoDynamics today announces that Jie Bao and Xiaojun Xu will step down from the Board of Directors as of 2023-02-14 based on a mutual agreement. They will instead focus on supporting the company and its plans for the Chinese market.

The Board will subsequently consist of Ingrid Salén (Chairperson), Carina Bolin, Claes Petterson, and Matthew E. Colpoys, Jr.

"I would like to thank Jie Bao and Xiaojun Xu for their valuable contributions to the Board of Directors of NeoDynamics. I am pleased that they will continue supporting our plans for the Chinese market," said Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Ingrid Salén.

