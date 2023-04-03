NeoDynamics Announces Delivery of CorePulse Needles to 23 Hospitals

NeoDynamics

Apr 03, 2023, 04:01 ET

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoDynamics AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: NEOD.ST), a medical device company dedicated to advancing the diagnosis and care of cancer, today announced that the first production run of its CorePulse needles has been shipped and is anticipated to arrive with UK and German customers this month.

NeoDynamics is pleased it will now deliver CorePulse needles in April and VacuPulse needles by mid-year to the centres in Europe listed below.

The following hospitals will receive deliveries in April 2023:

UK

Germany and Switzerland

Nightingale Centre (Manchester)

Hermann-Joseph Krankenhaus (Erkelenz)

Leeds Teaching Hospital

Klinikzentrum Mitte (Dortmund)

Western General Hospital (Edinburgh)

Johanniter Bonn

Darlington Memorial Hospital

Marienhospital Bottrop

North Manchester General Hospital

Krankenhaus Düren

The Royal Oldham Hospital

Klinikum Stadt Soest

Cheltenham General Hospital

Klinikum Lüneburg

Wycombe Hospital

Klinikum Sternberg

Basildon University Hospital

Rotkreuzklinikum München

St Bartholomew's Hospital (St Barts)

Stadtspital Zürich Triemli

Northwick Park Hospital

Universitätsklinikum Köln

Goethe Universität Frankfurt am






As the company continues to build out its US commercial team, the launch of NeoNavia in the US remains on schedule and will initially focus on the novel open-tip FlexiPulse needle which has been extensively trialled and used in UK and German hospitals over the past two years.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Eriksrud, CEO NeoDynamics AB, phone +46708 444 966 or e-mail [email protected]

Aaron Wong, CFO NeoDynamics AB,  phone +46735 972 011 or e-mail [email protected]

