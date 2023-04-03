NeoDynamics Announces Delivery of CorePulse Needles to 23 Hospitals

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoDynamics AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: NEOD.ST), a medical device company dedicated to advancing the diagnosis and care of cancer, today announced that the first production run of its CorePulse needles has been shipped and is anticipated to arrive with UK and German customers this month.

NeoDynamics is pleased it will now deliver CorePulse needles in April and VacuPulse needles by mid-year to the centres in Europe listed below.

The following hospitals will receive deliveries in April 2023:

UK Germany and Switzerland Nightingale Centre (Manchester) Hermann-Joseph Krankenhaus (Erkelenz) Leeds Teaching Hospital Klinikzentrum Mitte (Dortmund) Western General Hospital (Edinburgh) Johanniter Bonn Darlington Memorial Hospital Marienhospital Bottrop North Manchester General Hospital Krankenhaus Düren The Royal Oldham Hospital Klinikum Stadt Soest Cheltenham General Hospital Klinikum Lüneburg Wycombe Hospital Klinikum Sternberg Basildon University Hospital Rotkreuzklinikum München St Bartholomew's Hospital (St Barts) Stadtspital Zürich Triemli Northwick Park Hospital Universitätsklinikum Köln

Goethe Universität Frankfurt am













As the company continues to build out its US commercial team, the launch of NeoNavia in the US remains on schedule and will initially focus on the novel open-tip FlexiPulse needle which has been extensively trialled and used in UK and German hospitals over the past two years.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Eriksrud, CEO NeoDynamics AB, phone +46708 444 966 or e-mail [email protected]

Aaron Wong, CFO NeoDynamics AB, phone +46735 972 011 or e-mail [email protected]

SOURCE NeoDynamics