NeoDynamics enters a scientific partnership to evaluate its technology platform in osteoarthritis

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoDynamics AB (publ), (Spotlight Stockholm: NEOD), today announced that the Company joins in a research collaboration with the William Hunter Revisited research consortium to evaluate NeoNavia pulse biopsy system for joint tissue sampling in a new potential indication, osteoarthritis.

The William Hunter Revisited research consortium consists of six universities and academic hospitals and is collaborating with industry to identify biomarkers and test new diagnostic devices for monitoring disease progression and repair as well as developing regenerative therapies for osteoarthritis.

"We look forward to collaborating with NeoDynamics and leveraging their expertise and technology to improve biopsy technique and tissue sampling in patients with osteoarthritis", says Dr. Pieter Emans, Orthopedic Surgeon at Maastricht UMC.

"The collaboration with the consortium is a great opportunity for NeoDynamics, it gives us access to a network of leading clinicians and researchers in the field of osteoarthritis. Naturally we are interested to evaluate our technology platform beyond the breast cancer area", says Kai-Uwe Schässburger, Ph.D. Director Clinical Development & Medical Affairs of NeoDynamics. "This will further validate our pulse biopsy system NeoNavia and explore the potential use in Osteoarthritis".

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, affecting more than 100 million patients around the world. It occurs when the protective cartilage that cushions the end of the bones gradually deteriorates and is the 4th leading cause of mobility-associated disability. Osteoarthritis is a degenerative disease that worsens over time often resulting in chronic pain. Societal costs are immense and reaching 15 Billion per year in the Netherlands alone. There is a significant need to developing innovative tools for tissue sampling, and analysis of disease progression to optimize individual treatment options.

