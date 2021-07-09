NeoDynamics receives first German order of pulse biopsy system NeoNavia

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoDynamics AB (Spotlight Stock Market: NEOD), a MedTech company dedicated to advancing diagnosis and care of breast cancer, today announced that the company has received the first German commercial order of its pulse biopsy system NeoNavia from Hermann-Josef-Hospital in Erkelenz, a teaching hospital of the University of Aachen, a reputed and certified breast centre.

The breast centre at Hermann-Josef-Hospital in Erkelenz with Dr. Uwe Peisker as lead, has accepted to become a reference centre for the introduction of NeoNavia in Germany. As an investigator in the German PULSE-trial* Dr Peisker has already acquired know-how and familiarity with pulse biopsy in diagnosis of breast cancer.

"I have gained significant experience of the new pulse technology through the PULSE trial, and I look forward to act as a reference centre when NeoNavia is introduced in Germany. The innovative pulse biopsy system has a potential to improve clinical practice in all ultrasound guided biopsies, including vacuum biopsy," says Dr Uwe Peisker from Hermann-Josef-Hospital in Erkelenz.

NeoDynamics' team in Germany has successfully introduced the pulse biopsy system NeoNavia to physicians at selected clinics, despite the difficulties to access hospitals and medical staff during the pandemic.

"The first commercial order of NeoNavia in Germany is an important milestone for NeoDynamics. I am thrilled that the new pulse technology is embraced by leading physicians, and that they recognize the value it may bring to patients, says Renate Reiss, Country Manager Germany, NeoDynamics.

* The PULSE study is a German multicentre study for the evaluation of NeoNavia in axillary lymph nodes that has completed patient recruitment and is now in the follow-up stage. The first results are expected to be presented in the autumn of 2021.

CONTACT:

Anna Eriksrud, CEO, +46 (0) 708 444 966, [email protected]

Kai-Uwe Schässburger, Director Clinical Development & Medical Affairs, +49 (0)151 688 092 41 or + 46 (0)762 386 153, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neodynamics/r/neodynamics-receives-first-german-order-of-pulse-biopsy-system-neonavia,c3382839

SOURCE NeoDynamics