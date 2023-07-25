Neoflow Inc, Successfully Completes U.S. DHS Red Team Evaluation, Clearing the Way for Natural Gas Solution Deployment

News provided by

Neoflow

25 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

CALGARY, AB, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Neoflow, a Calgary based energy technology company, has successfully completed U.S. Department Homeland Security Red Team Testing of the Neoflow Platform for Natural Gas. This milestone validates the robustness and security of the Neoflow's Natural Gas Platform.

Red Team testing is an essential aspect of cybersecurity, involving the simulation of real-world cyberattacks to assess and strengthen a system's defenses.  A highly skilled group of independent cybersecurity experts was retained by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to conduct a rigorous examination of Neoflow's Natural Gas Platform.  Their findings confirmed that the Platform is equipped to withstand potential cyber threats, ensuring the utmost security and resilience for its clients.

"We are pleased to have successfully passed the rigorous DHS Red Team Testing" said Patrick Mandic, Chief Technology Officer at Neoflow. "The positive results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and affirms our confidence that the Neoflow platform is resilient. The security and resilience of our platform is of paramount importance to us."

The Neoflow Platform for Natural Gas is developed by Neoflow with the support of the DHS, through their Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP). Neoflow was awarded a contract in 2019 under the auspices of the DHS Preventing Forgery & Counterfeiting of Certificates and Licenses solicitation to develop the Platform.  The Platform will modernize the movement of natural gas and oil between Canada and the United State through the development of standards-based technologies that utilize Verifiable Credentials (W3C) and distributed ledger technology (DLT). The development of the Platform utilizes a 4-stage process.  The positive Red Team report is an important milestone that signifies that the Neoflow Platform for Crude Oil has successfully completed the first 3 stages of development.

SVIP is one of S&T's programs and tools to fund innovation and work with private sector partners to advance homeland security solutions. Companies participating in SVIP are eligible for non-dilutive funding over four phases to develop and adapt commercial technologies for homeland security use cases.

About Neoflow

Neoflow Inc. is a Calgary based company, a team of digital innovators, entrepreneurs and energy industry experts. We have a common passion for transformation in the energy industry along with a common belief that the Neoflow platform will create opportunities to transform the energy value chain. To learn more about Neoflow visit our website www.neoflow.energy and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Medium.

SOURCE Neoflow

Also from this source

Energy Tech Innovator Neoflow Inc. Demonstrates Security Excellence with SOC 2 Type II Compliance

U.S. DHS Awards a Contract to Neoflow, an Energy Blockchain Company

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.