Neogen Announced as an Official Sponsor of US Equestrian

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has formed a relationship with US Equestrian to help provide better equine care solutions for veterinarians and horse owners.

Neogen and US Equestrian will together develop member-accessible educational materials on best practices, prevention techniques, and recommended treatment protocols for cases of equine botulism, a progressive neuromuscular disease that leads to weakness and muscle paralysis in equines and is often fatal. This deadly neurotoxin, often referred to as a silent killer, can be found in hay, feed, and soil, posing a significant and often overlooked threat to horses.

An industry leader in the research and prevention of equine botulism, Neogen produces BotVax® B, the only USDA-approved vaccine for botulism Type B in horses.

"Education is a critical component to help horse owners understand and prevent this deadly disease," said Renee Hall, Head of Pet Health and Wellness for Neogen. "Horse owners, if they understand the threat of botulism, know that the culprit is not just round bales of hay. Botulism can be found in many forage types and cannot be seen or smelled. We all know that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."

"Neogen has been part of the equestrian community for more than 30 years and has focused efforts on providing quality horse health products, from wound care and vaccines to genetic testing and biosecurity solutions," said Bill Moroney, US Equestrian Chief Executive Officer. "Neogen's commitment to research on equine botulism is important and aligns with the goal of providing our members with quality resources and access to experts to help them care for their horses. We welcome Neogen as a sponsor of US Equestrian and look forward to working together."

US Equestrian members will have access to these free resources this fall, just in time for vaccination season.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

