Neogen Announces First-Quarter 2025 Results

Revenue of $217.0 million .

. Net loss of $12.6 million ; $(0.06) per diluted share.

; per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income of $14.4 million ; $0.07 per diluted share.

; per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA of $43.7 million .

. Maintaining full-year guidance.

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today the results of the first quarter ended August 31, 2024.

"During the first quarter, the focus of our teams shifted from managing through the initial complexity of exiting the transition service agreements from the 3M transaction to gaining market share," said John Adent, Neogen's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The system-related issues in our distribution center that impacted our order fulfillment rates were resolved and the business was not constrained by shipping. In our Food Safety segment, we saw encouraging initial traction from our targeted share-gain activities and generated positive core revenue growth while continuing to navigate soft end-market conditions. In our Animal Safety segment, the end market is near what we believe are cyclical lows. However, sales of our products to end users remained supportive, with the decline in core revenue driven by a combination of mixed channel inventory movements at our distribution partners and timing impacts. Operationally, our margins in the quarter were affected by the lower total volumes, as well as some higher costs in the area of shipping and distribution. We have mitigating initiatives currently underway and will be taking additional targeted actions to protect margins."

Adent continued, "The value proposition of Neogen's food safety solutions and expertise has never been more relevant than it is today. We provide an important and relatively inexpensive line of defense in the rapid detection of contaminants in the production and distribution of food and beverages. As evidenced by some unfortunate higher-profile incidents recently, contaminated products reaching consumers is something we all work to avoid. Beyond the obvious tragic consequences that can result, the costs of any associated recalls, litigation, brand damage or even facility closures can be tremendous. In addition to our broad portfolio of globally validated products, we have longstanding experience as a trusted partner that we're able to leverage in structuring robust food safety testing programs to help avoid these outcomes. Our commercial teams are having an increasing amount of constructive dialogue with customers on this front and we're looking forward to continuing to demonstrate our capabilities as a reliable, knowledgeable source of leading food safety testing solutions."

Financial and Business Highlights

Revenues for the first quarter were $217.0 million, a decrease of 5.3% compared to $229.0 million in the prior year. Core revenue, which excludes the impacts of foreign currency translation, as well as acquisitions completed and product lines discontinued in the last 12 months, declined by 1.4%. Acquisitions and discontinued product lines did not impact core growth this quarter, while foreign currency had a negative impact of 3.9%.

Net loss for the first quarter was $12.6 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted Net Income was $14.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $23.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The decline in Adjusted Net Income was driven primarily by the lower level of operating income.

Gross margin was 48.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. This compares to a gross margin of 51.0% in the same quarter a year ago, with the decrease primarily due to lower volume and continued higher distribution costs. Adjusting for transaction- and integration-related costs, as well as discontinued product costs, gross margin was 50.7% in the first quarter compared to 51.6% in the prior-year quarter.

First-quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $43.7 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 20.1%, compared to $52.4 million and a margin of 22.9% in the prior-year period. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA Margin was driven by lower revenue and the lower gross margin, as well as additional negative impact from the full cost to exit the various transition service agreements that had been in place, including higher shipping costs.

Food Safety Segment

Revenues for the Food Safety segment were $159.3 million in the first quarter, a decrease of 4.2% compared to $166.3 million in the prior year, consisting of 1.1% core growth, a 0.1% contribution from acquisitions and discontinued product lines and a negative foreign currency impact of 5.4%. The core growth was driven by a solid performance in the biosecurity and indicator testing, culture media & other product categories, including Petrifilm, partially offset by lower sales in the bacterial & general sanitation and natural toxins & allergens product categories.

Animal Safety Segment

Revenues for the Animal Safety segment were $57.6 million in the first quarter, a decrease of 8.1% compared to $62.7 million in the prior year, consisting of a 7.8% core revenue decline and 0.3% headwind from discontinued product lines. The decline was driven primarily by lower sales in our animal care & other and biosecurity product categories.

On a global basis, the Company's Genomics business experienced a core revenue decline in the mid-single-digit range, reflecting modest sequential improvement from the fourth quarter. Increased sales in international beef and dairy markets were offset by the impact of customer attrition in the U.S., a result of the shift in strategic focus towards larger production animals, as well as weakness on the companion animal side of the market.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of August 31, 2024, the Company had total cash of $120.5 million and total outstanding non-current debt of $900.0 million, as well as committed borrowing headroom of $150.0 million.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

The Company is maintaining its full-year outlook. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $925 million to $955 million, with Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $215 million to $235 million. The Company continues to expect capital expenditures to be approximately $85 million, including approximately $55 million related specifically to the integration of the former 3M Food Safety Division.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Neogen

Neogen is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen Corporation has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Certain portions of this news release that do not relate to historical financial information constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those expected depending on a variety of factors listed in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the company's most recently filed Form 10-K.

NEOGEN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts)





Three months ended August 31,





2024



2023

Revenue











Food Safety

$ 159,345



$ 166,278

Animal Safety



57,619





62,709

Total revenue



216,964





228,987

Cost of revenues



112,038





112,226

Gross profit



104,926





116,761

Operating expenses











Sales & marketing



45,799





45,783

Administrative



51,671





45,121

Research & development



5,199





6,722

Total operating expenses



102,669





97,626

Operating income



2,257





19,135

Interest expense, net



(17,622)





(16,666)

Other expense



(244)





(806)

(Loss) income before tax



(15,609)





1,663

Income tax (benefit) expense



(3,000)





160

Net (loss) income

$ (12,609)



$ 1,503

Net (loss) earnings per diluted share

$ (0.06)



$ 0.01

Shares to calculate per share amount



216,695,348





216,846,106



NEOGEN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands, except share amounts)



August 31, 2024



May 31, 2024

Assets











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 120,477



$ 170,611

Marketable securities



—





325

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,137 and $4,140



167,639





173,005

Inventories, net of reserves of $17,209 and $12,361



198,596





189,267

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



53,938





56,025

Total Current Assets



540,650





589,233

Net Property and Equipment



300,971





277,104

Other Assets











Right of use assets



14,311





14,785

Goodwill



2,137,494





2,135,632

Intangible assets, net



1,489,751





1,511,653

Other non-current assets



19,996





20,426

Total Assets

$ 4,503,173



$ 4,548,833

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current Liabilities











Current portion of finance lease

$ 2,651



$ 2,447

Accounts payable



61,464





83,061

Accrued compensation



15,803





19,949

Income tax payable



11,102





10,449

Accrued interest



3,554





10,985

Deferred revenue



5,635





4,632

Other accruals



22,480





22,800

Total Current Liabilities



122,689





154,323

Deferred Income Tax Liability



317,574





326,718

Non-current debt



889,129





888,391

Other non-current liabilities



38,589





35,259

Total Liabilities



1,367,981





1,404,691

Commitments and Contingencies











Equity











Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, none issued

and outstanding



—





—

Common stock, $0.16 par value, 315,000,000 shares authorized, 216,698,138 and

216,614,407 shares issued and outstanding



34,672





34,658

Additional paid-in capital



2,588,930





2,583,885

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(31,421)





(30,021)

Retained earnings



543,011





555,620

Total Stockholders' Equity



3,135,192





3,144,142

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 4,503,173



$ 4,548,833



NEOGEN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)





Three months ended August 31,





2024



2023

Cash Flows (used for) provided by Operating Activities











Net (loss) income

$ (12,609)



$ 1,503

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



29,800





28,734

Deferred income taxes



(9,119)





998

Share-based compensation



3,982





2,638

Loss on disposal of property and equipment



77





—

Amortization of debt issuance costs



860





860

Other



(261)





—

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:











Accounts receivable, net



4,796





16,242

Inventories, net



(9,939)





(6,304)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(1,733)





(12,925)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(15,881)





4,980

Interest expense accrual



(7,431)





(7,711)

Change in other non-current assets and non-current liabilities



(456)





(6,006)

Net Cash (used for) provided by Operating Activities



(17,914)





23,009

Cash Flows used for Investing Activities











Purchases of property, equipment and other non-current intangible assets



(38,433)





(30,630)

Proceeds from the maturities of marketable securities



325





21,905

Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment and other



4,446





41

Net Cash used for Investing Activities



(33,662)





(8,684)

Cash Flows provided by Financing Activities











Exercise of stock options and issuance of employee stock purchase plan shares



1,077





1,062

Repayment of long-term debt and finance lease



(98)





—

Net Cash provided by Financing Activities



979





1,062

Effects of Foreign Exchange Rate on Cash



463





205

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents



(50,134)





15,592

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year



170,611





163,240

Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Year

$ 120,477



$ 178,832



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes are useful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key profitability measure. This is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA for a particular period expressed as a percentage of revenues for that period.

Management uses Adjusted Net Income as an additional measure of profitability. Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP measure that represents net income before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses.

Core revenue growth is a non-GAAP measure that represents net sales for the period excluding the effects of foreign currency translation rates and the first-year impacts of acquisitions and discontinued product lines, where applicable. Core revenue growth is presented to allow for a meaningful comparison of year-over-year performance without the volatility caused by foreign currency translation rates, or the incomparability that would be caused by the impact of an acquisition, disposal or product line discontinuation.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see below for a reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

NEOGEN CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET(LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands, except for percentages)



Three months ended August 31,





2024



2023

Net (loss) income

$ (12,609)



$ 1,503

Income tax (benefit) expense



(3,000)





160

Depreciation and amortization



29,800





28,734

Interest expense, net



17,622





16,666

EBITDA

$ 31,813



$ 47,063

Share-based compensation



3,982





2,638

FX transaction gain on loan and other revaluation (1)



(320)





(290)

Certain transaction fees and integration costs (2)



5,122





1,951

Severance and other employment costs



370





559

Contingent consideration adjustments



—





300

ERP expense (3)



1,835





128

Discontinued product line expense (4)



912





20

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 43,714



$ 52,369

Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of sales)



20.1 %



22.9 %



(1) Net foreign currency transaction loss associated with the revaluation of foreign denominated intercompany loans

established in connection with the 3M Food Safety transaction and other non-hedged foreign currency revaluation

resulting from 3M agreements. (2) Includes costs associated with the 3M transaction, including various transition agreements. $4.2 million is included

within Cost of Revenues. (3) Expenses related to ERP implementation. (4) Expenses associated with certain discontinued product lines. Amounts are recorded within Cost of Revenues.

NEOGEN CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In thousands, except for per share)



Three months ended August 31,





2024



2023

Net (loss) income

$ (12,609)



$ 1,503

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



23,138





23,325

Share-based compensation



3,982





2,638

FX transaction gain on loan and other revaluation (1)



(320)





(290)

Certain transaction fees and integration costs (2)



5,122





1,951

Severance and other employment costs



370





559

Contingent consideration adjustments



—





300

ERP expense (3)



1,835





128

Discontinued product line expense (4)



912





20

Estimated tax effect of above adjustments (5)



(8,052)





(6,447)

Adjusted Net Income

$ 14,378



$ 23,687

Adjusted Earnings per Share

$ 0.07



$ 0.11





(1) Net foreign currency transaction loss associated with the revaluation of foreign denominated intercompany loans

established in connection with the 3M Food Safety transaction and other non-hedged foreign currency revaluation

resulting from 3M agreements. (2) Includes costs associated with the 3M transaction, including various transition agreements. $4.2 million is included

within Cost of Revenues. (3) Expenses related to ERP implementation. (4) Expenses associated with certain discontinued product lines. Amounts are recorded within Cost of Revenues. (5) Tax effect of adjustments is calculated using projected effective tax rates for each applicable item.

NEOGEN CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GROWTH TO CORE GROWTH

(In thousands)



Q1 FY25



Q1 FY24



Growth

Foreign Currency

Acquisitions /

Divestitures

Core Revenue

Growth Food Safety

$ 159,345



$ 166,278



(4.2 %)

(5.4 %)

0.1 %

1.1 % Animal Safety



57,619





62,709



(8.1 %)

0.0 %

(0.3 %)

(7.8 %) Total Neogen

$ 216,964



$ 228,987



(5.3 %)

(3.9 %)

0.0 %

(1.4 %)

