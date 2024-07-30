Neogen Announces Fourth-Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue of $236.8 million .

. Net loss of $5.4 million ; $(0.02) per diluted share.

; per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income of $22.4 million ; $0.10 per diluted share.

; per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA of $53.0 million .

LANSING, Mich., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today the results of the fourth quarter ended May 31, 2024.

"After crossing multiple significant integration milestones in the third quarter related to the integration of the former 3M Food Safety business, progress continued on multiple fronts in the fourth quarter," said John Adent, Neogen's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We completed the relocation of the sample handling product line, which we expect to have running at full production by the end of the first quarter. We also saw improvement in our order fulfillment rates throughout the quarter, which have subsequently improved to the point where they are no longer a constraint."

Adent continued, "End-market conditions remained soft, but stable compared to the third quarter. With respect to Food Safety specifically, where food production volumes were still mostly down on a year-over-year basis, we are expecting a trend of slow, gradual improvement over the course of the fiscal year. The progress we've made on resolving our shipping challenges has allowed our commercial teams to focus on what they do best – demand generation – leveraging the broadest product portfolio in the industry and Neogen's reputation for consultative customer service, along with the expected improvement in the end-market backdrop. While we still have work ahead of us, the peak capital expenditure and working capital outflows related to the integration are behind us. As a result of our significant integration progress, we're able to focus on driving improvements in the combined operations and are looking forward to leveraging the full capabilities of our business in what we expect to be an unconstrained operating environment in fiscal 2025."

Financial and Business Highlights

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $236.8 million, a decrease of 2.1% compared to $241.8 million in the prior year. Core revenue, which excludes the impacts of foreign currency translation, as well as acquisitions completed and product lines discontinued in the last 12 months, was 2.0%. Acquisitions and discontinued product lines contributed 0.1%, while foreign currency had a negative impact of 4.2%.

Revenues for the full year were $924.2 million, an increase of 12.4% compared to $822.4 million in the prior year. Core revenue growth was 1.8%. Acquisitions and discontinued product lines contributed 11.9%, while foreign currency was a headwind of 1.3%.

Net loss for the fourth quarter was $5.4 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted Net Income was $22.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $30.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the prior-year period, with the decline driven primarily by lower Adjusted EBITDA.

Net loss for the full year was $9.4 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $22.9 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income for the full year was $97.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $105.7 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Gross margin, expressed as a percentage of sales, was 47.9% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. This compares to a gross margin of 50.9% in the same quarter a year ago, with the decrease primarily due to costs incurred related to the exit of the transition service agreements, including a higher level of inventory adjustments.

Gross margin for the full year was 50.2% compared to a gross margin of 49.4% in the prior year.

Fourth-quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $53.0 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 22.4%, compared to $63.1 million and a margin of 26.1% in the prior-year period. The lower Adjusted EBITDA Margin was primarily the result of the decline in gross margin.

Full-year Adjusted EBITDA was $213.2 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.1% compared to $205.4 million and a margin of 25.0% in the prior year.

Food Safety Segment

Revenues for the Food Safety segment were $166.9 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 1.4% compared to $169.3 million in the prior year, consisting of 4.3% core growth, a 0.2% contribution from acquisitions and discontinued product lines and a negative foreign currency impact of 5.9%. The core revenue growth was led by the Indicator Testing, Culture Media & Other product category, which benefited from strong growth in Petrifilm, as well as in culture media and food quality and nutritional analysis products. In the Company's Bacterial & General Sanitation product category, growth in pathogen detection and general sanitation products was partially offset by a decline in sales of microbiological products, largely the result of higher equipment sales in the prior-year quarter. Within the Natural Toxins & Allergens product category, modest growth in allergens was offset by a decline in sales of natural toxin test kits, due largely to product availability issues.

For the full year, revenues for the Food Safety segment were $655.3 million, an increase of 19.9% compared to $546.8 million in the prior year, consisting of core growth of 3.7%, 18.0% from acquisitions and a foreign currency headwind of 1.8%.

Animal Safety Segment

Revenues for the Animal Safety segment were $69.9 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 3.7% compared to $72.5 million in the prior year, consisting of a 3.3% core revenue decline, a 0.3% headwind from discontinued product lines and negative foreign currency impact of 0.1%. In the Veterinary Instruments & Disposables product category, solid growth in veterinary instruments from increased demand for detectable needles and syringes was partially offset by a compare-driven decline in other animal safety products. Growth in the Company's Animal Care & Other product category was driven by higher sales of vitamin injectables and biologics products. In the Company's portfolio of biosecurity products, strong growth in insect control products was offset by declines in cleaners and disinfectants and rodent control products due largely to strong growth in the prior-year quarter and the timing of shipments.

On a global basis, the Company's Genomics business experienced a core revenue decline in the mid-single-digit range. Increased sales in international beef markets were offset by the impact of customer attrition in the U.S., a result of the shift in strategic focus towards larger production animals.

For the full year, revenues for the Animal Safety segment were $268.9 million, a decrease of 2.5% compared to $275.7 million in the prior year, consisting of a core revenue decline of 2.0%, a 0.2% headwind from discontinued product lines and negative foreign currency impact of 0.3%.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of May 31, 2024, the Company had total cash and investments of $170.9 million and total outstanding non-current debt of $900.0 million, as well as committed borrowing headroom of $150.0 million.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

The Company is initiating its full-year outlook for fiscal year 2025. Revenue is expected to be $925 million to $955 million, reflecting core revenue growth in the mid-single-digit range, offset primarily by an anticipated foreign currency headwind. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $215 million to $235 million, while capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $85 million, including approximately $55 million related specifically to the integration of the former 3M Food Safety Division.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Certain portions of this news release that do not relate to historical financial information constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those expected depending on a variety of factors listed in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the company's most recently filed Form 10-K.

NEOGEN CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share amounts)





Three Months Ended May 31,



Twelve Months Ended May 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Revenue























Food Safety

$ 166,906



$ 169,269



$ 655,341



$ 546,797

Animal Safety



69,888





72,541





268,881





275,650

Total revenue



236,794





241,810





924,222





822,447

Cost of revenues



123,312





118,628





460,322





416,492

Gross profit



113,482





123,182





463,900





405,955

Operating expenses























Sales & marketing



44,337





42,893





182,872





141,222

Administrative



50,960





49,810





199,889





201,179

Research & development



5,145





7,054





22,476





26,039

Total operating expenses



100,442





99,757





405,237





368,440

Operating income



13,040





23,425





58,663





37,515

Other expense



(19,439)





(15,775)





(72,968)





(59,557)

(Loss) income before tax



(6,399)





7,650





(14,305)





(22,042)

Income tax (benefit) expense



(984)





2,078





(4,884)





828

Net (loss) income

$ (5,415)



$ 5,572



$ (9,421)



$ (22,870)

Net (loss) income per diluted share

$ (0.02)



$ 0.03



$ (0.04)



$ (0.12)

Shares to calculate per share amount



216,610,641





216,441,935





216,481,878





188,880,836



NEOGEN CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands, except share amounts)





May 31





2024



2023

Assets











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 170,611



$ 163,240

Marketable securities



325





82,329

Accounts receivable, net



173,005





153,253

Inventories



189,267





133,812

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



56,025





53,297

Total Current Assets



589,233





585,931

Property and Equipment











Land and improvements



10,497





10,209

Building and improvements



108,298





96,794

Machinery and equipment



176,369





152,547

Furniture and fixtures



8,260





7,080

Construction in progress



113,968





52,237







417,392





318,867

Less accumulated depreciation



(140,288)





(120,118)

Property and Equipment, net



277,104





198,749

Other Assets











Right of use assets



14,785





11,933

Goodwill



2,135,632





2,137,496

Other non-amortizable intangible assets



—





14,316

Amortizable intangible assets, net



1,511,653





1,590,787

Other non-current assets



20,426





15,220

Total Other Assets



3,682,496





3,769,752

Total Assets

$ 4,548,833



$ 4,554,432

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current Liabilities











Current portion of finance lease

$ 2,447



$ —

Accounts payable



83,061





76,669

Accrued compensation



19,949





25,153

Income tax payable



10,449





6,951

Accrued interest



10,985





11,149

Deferred revenue



4,632





4,616

Other current liabilities



22,800





20,934

Total Current Liabilities



154,323





145,472

Deferred Income Tax Liability



326,718





353,427

Non-Current Debt



888,391





885,439

Other Non-Current Liabilities



35,259





35,877

Total Liabilities



1,404,691





1,420,215

Commitments and Contingencies











Stockholders' Equity











Preferred stock, $1.00 par value — shares authorized 100,000; none issued and outstanding



—





—

Common stock, $0.16 par value — shares authorized 315,000,000; 216,614,407 and 216,245,501 shares issued and

outstanding at May 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively



34,658





34,599

Additional paid-in capital



2,583,885





2,567,828

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(30,021)





(33,251)

Retained earnings



555,620





565,041

Total Stockholders' Equity



3,144,142





3,134,217

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 4,548,833



$ 4,554,432



NEOGEN CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)





Year Ended May 31,





2024



2023



2022

Cash Flows provided by Operating Activities

















Net (loss) income

$ (9,421)



$ (22,870)



$ 48,307

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



116,717





88,377





23,694

Impairment of discontinued product lines



556





3,109





—

(Gain) loss on sale of minority interest



(103)





2,016





—

Deferred income taxes



(27,423)





(19,230)





(4,695)

Share-based compensation



13,768





10,177





7,154

Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment



1,073





(486)





—

Amortization of debt issuance costs



3,441





2,720





—

Right of use asset amortization



4,510





2,097





438

Other



4,829





(685)





(2,439)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:

















Accounts receivable, net



(20,101)





(53,879)





(7,798)

Inventories



(55,949)





9,955





(21,072)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



11,113





(3,121)





(4,054)

Accounts payable, accruals and changes



13,751





18,642





20,238

Interest expense accrual



(164)





4,052





—

Changes in other non-current assets and non-current liabilities



(21,333)





154





8,265

Net Cash provided by Operating Activities



35,264





41,028





68,038

Cash Flows (used for) provided by Investing Activities

















Purchase of property, equipment and other non-current intangible assets



(111,421)





(65,757)





(24,429)

Proceeds from the maturities of marketable securities



82,004





266,772





381,839

Purchase of marketable securities



—





(12,523)





(415,894)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



—





11,721





(38,745)

Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment and other



108





826





—

Net Cash (used for) provided by Investing Activities



(29,309)





201,039





(97,229)

Cash Flows provided by (used for) Financing Activities

















Exercise of stock options and issuance of employee stock purchase plan shares



2,456





1,195





7,933

Repayment of debt



—





(100,000)





—

Payment of contingent consideration



—





—





(1,120)

Debt issuance costs paid and other



(538)





(19,276)





—

Net Cash provided by (used for) Financing Activities



1,918





(118,081)





6,813

Effects of Foreign Exchange Rate on Cash



(502)





(5,219)





(8,751)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents



7,371





118,767





(31,129)

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year



163,240





44,473





75,602

Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Year

$ 170,611



$ 163,240



$ 44,473

Supplementary Cash Flow Information

















Cash paid for interest

$ 73,168



$ 42,616



$ 72

Income taxes paid, net of refunds

$ 22,303



$ 15,473



$ 17,242



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes are useful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key profitability measure. This is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA for a particular period expressed as a percentage of revenues for that period.

Management uses Adjusted Net Income as an additional measure of profitability. Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP measure that represents net income before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses.

Core revenue growth is a non-GAAP measure that represents net sales for the period excluding the effects of foreign currency translation rates and the impacts of acquisitions and discontinued product lines, where applicable. Core revenue growth is presented to allow for a meaningful comparison of year-over-year performance without the volatility caused by foreign currency translation rates, or the incomparability that would be caused by the impact of an acquisition, disposal or product line discontinuation.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see below for a reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

NEOGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands)





Three Months Ended May 31,



Twelve Months Ended May 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net (loss) income

$ (5,415)



$ 5,572



$ (9,421)



$ (22,870)

Income tax (benefit) expense



(984)





2,078





(4,884)





828

Depreciation and amortization



28,864





28,439





116,717





88,377

Interest expense, net



17,524





16,951





67,032





52,795

EBITDA

$ 39,989



$ 53,040



$ 169,444



$ 119,130

Share-based compensation



3,939





2,866





13,768





10,177

FX transaction loss on loan revaluation (1)



732





134





2,082





5,226

Certain transaction fees and integration costs (2)



3,431





4,058





15,521





59,812

Restructuring (3)



160





475





3,513





475

Contingent consideration adjustments



50





—





300





(300)

ERP Expense (4)



3,563





—





7,467





—

Discontinued product line expense (5)



941





2,006





994





5,639

(Recovery) loss on sale of minority interest



(29)





—





(103)





1,516

Loss on investment



—





500





—





500

Inventory step-up charge



—





—





—





3,245

Other



178





—





178





—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 52,954



$ 63,079



$ 213,164



$ 205,420

Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of sales)



22.4 %



26.1 %



23.1 %



25.0 %





(1) Net foreign currency transaction loss associated with the revaluation of non-functional currency intercompany loans established in connection with the 3M Food Safety transaction and other non-hedged foreign currency revaluation resulting from 3M agreements. (2) Includes costs associated with the 3M transaction, including various transition agreements. (3) Includes costs associated with consolidation of U.S. genomics labs. (4) Expenses related to ERP implementation. (5) Expenses associated with intangible asset impairments and inventory scrap amounts related to certain discontinued product lines.

NEOGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (In thousands)





Three Months Ended May 31,



Twelve Months Ended May 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net (loss) income

$ (5,415)



$ 5,572



$ (9,421)



$ (22,870)

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



23,328





22,053





93,013





68,690

Share-based compensation



3,939





2,866





13,768





10,177

FX transaction loss on loan revaluation (1)



732





134





2,082





5,226

Certain transaction fees and integration costs (2)



3,431





4,058





15,521





59,812

Restructuring (3)



160





475





3,513





475

Contingent consideration adjustments



50





—





300





(300)

ERP Expense (4)



3,563





—





7,467





—

Discontinued product line expense (5)



941





2,006





994





5,639

(Recovery) loss on sale of minority interest



(29)





—





(103)





1,516

Loss on investment



—





500





—





500

Inventory step-up charge



—





—





—





3,245

Other



178





—





178





—

Other adjustments (6)



—





—





—





5,864

Estimated tax effect of above adjustments (7)



(8,514)





(7,459)





(29,960)





(32,323)

Adjusted Net Income

$ 22,364



$ 30,205



$ 97,352



$ 105,651

Adjusted Earnings per Share

$ 0.10



$ 0.14



$ 0.45



$ 0.56







(1) Net foreign currency transaction loss associated with the revaluation of non-functional currency intercompany loans established in connection with the 3M Food Safety transaction and other non-hedged foreign currency revaluation resulting from 3M agreements. (2) Includes costs associated with the 3M transaction, including various transition agreements. (3) Includes costs associated with consolidation of U.S. genomics labs. (4) Expenses related to ERP implementation. (5) Expenses associated with intangible asset impairments and inventory scrap amounts related to certain discontinued product lines. (6) Income tax expense associated with transaction costs that were recognized as expense in prior periods. (7) Tax effect of adjustments is calculated using projected effective tax rates for each applicable item.

NEOGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GROWTH TO CORE GROWTH (In thousands)





Q4 FY24



Q4 FY23



Growth



Foreign Currency

Acquisitions/Divestitures



Core Revenue Growth Food Safety

$ 166,906



$ 169,269



(1.4 %)



(5.9 %)



0.2 %



4.3 Animal Safety



69,888





72,541



(3.7 %)



(0.1 %)

(0.3 %)



(3.3 %) Total Neogen

$ 236,794



$ 241,810



(2.1 %)



(4.2 %)



0.1 %



2.0





FY24



FY23



Growth

Foreign Currency

Acquisitions/Divestitures



Core Revenue Growth Food Safety

$ 655,341



$ 546,797



19.9 %

(1.8 %)



18.0 %



3.7 % Animal Safety



268,881





275,650



(2.5 %)

(0.3 %)

(0.2 %)



(2.0 %) Total Neogen

$ 924,222



$ 822,447



12.4 %

(1.3 %)



11.9 %



1.8 %

