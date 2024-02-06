Neogen® Announces James Walter as Vice President, Global Operations

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced that the Company has appointed James Walter to the position of Vice President, Global Operations. In this role, Mr. Walter will lead and manage Neogen's global manufacturing and logistics functions.

Mr. Walter comes to Neogen after having spent most of his career at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and its predecessors, most recently as Executive Director of Manufacturing Excellence, focused on driving improvement in the company's specialty generics business and overall plant operations. Previously at Mallinckrodt, he worked in various operations disciplines, helping to execute a wide range of initiatives to drive operational improvement and integration activities, as well as support growth initiatives. Mr. Walter also spent several years in the clean energy industry as Senior Vice President of Operations and Engineering at Tinuum and served as the Vice President of Operations at Catalent Pharma Solutions, where he helped to stabilize and grow the company's oral and specialty delivery operations worldwide.

"We are excited to welcome Jim to Neogen and add his wealth of operational knowledge to our global leadership team," said John Adent, Neogen's President and CEO. "Jim brings a great deal of operations and supply chain excellence experience to the company, which will be a significant asset for us, particularly as we continue to integrate the former 3M Food Safety Division into our business."

Mr. Walter graduated with honors from the United States Naval Academy with a degree in mathematics and engineering, then served in the Navy as a nuclear engineer.

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

