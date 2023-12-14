Neogen®, Cat Fanciers' Association Collaborate to Advance Feline DNA Testing

News provided by

Neogen Corporation

14 Dec, 2023, 08:45 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it is collaborating with the Cat Fanciers' Association (CFA), a leading authority in feline advocacy.

The relationship centers around Neogen's My CatScan DNA testing services, with the aim of advancing the genomic products available to CFA members through marketing, education, and promotion of Neogen technology and products.

"We are excited about this relationship with the Cat Fanciers' Association," said Dr. Robert Westra, Associate Medical Director at Neogen. "This strategic collaboration will not only advance feline DNA testing but also strengthen the bond between Neogen and the feline community. Both Neogen and CFA look forward to a successful collaboration, driving innovation and awareness in the field of feline genetics."

"Preservation breeding is about careful selection based on ancestry and, most importantly, health and genetic traits," says Desiree Bobby of CFA. "Neogen's My CatScan product screens for over 120 feline health risks and genetic traits and provides data that our breeders need to meticulously shape new generations of pedigreed cats."

The Cat Fanciers' Association, Inc., a not-for-profit association of member clubs and the world's most influential registry of pedigreed cats, has been preserving, celebrating, and protecting cats since 1906. CFA's mission is to preserve and promote the pedigreed breeds of cats and to enhance the well-being of all cats. CFA promotes education, responsible cat ownership, and proper care to the owners of millions of cats worldwide.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Media Contact

Maree Smith, Marketing Manager — Genomics
[email protected]

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

Also from this source

Neogen® Announces Biosecurity Partnership with TerraNova

Neogen® Announces Biosecurity Partnership with TerraNova

Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has partnered with the TerraNova Equestrian Center in Myakka City, Florida, making the...
Neogen® Launches Highly Sensitive Quantitative ELISA Assay for the Detection of Walnut Allergens

Neogen® Launches Highly Sensitive Quantitative ELISA Assay for the Detection of Walnut Allergens

Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has released its innovative Veratox® VIP assay for the detection of walnut, the third...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.