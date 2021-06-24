NEOGEN, Center for Aquaculture Technologies Partner to Develop Aquaculture Genotyping Tools

LINCOLN, Neb., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that they have partnered with the Center for Aquaculture Technologies (CAT) to deliver high-quality genotyping services customized to the unique needs of aquaculture producers.

The complementary expertise of NEOGEN and CAT will apply modern sequencing and genotyping technologies to aquaculture species. The partnership will enable organizations of any size to realize the benefits of increased accuracy of selection and gains in performance by incorporating genetic markers into their selective breeding programs.

"We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with the Center for Aquaculture Technologies and continue providing innovative genomic solutions that strengthen our global food chain," says John Adent, NEOGEN's President and CEO. "Together, we can empower members of the aquaculture sector to make more informed breeding decisions."

"We are very excited to have NEOGEN as a partner — they are world leaders in agricultural genotyping, and it's a great complement to our expertise in the aquaculture industry," said John Buchanan, CEO of the Center for Aquaculture Technologies. "They have been great partners, and we are looking forward to working closely with them on projects in the future."

"CAT's expertise in the aquaculture industry and our global leadership within the world of genomics make us the perfect partners going forward," says Marylinn Munson, NEOGEN's Vice President of Genomics. "In partnership with CAT, we will be able to create new products and solutions that enrich the aquaculture sector and ensure sustainable farming at every level."

NEOGEN and CAT have previously partnered to develop cost-effective genomic solutions for the aquaculture sector, including the GeneSeek® Genomic Profiler™ (GGP) 50K genotyping array for North American Atlantic salmon and whiteleg shrimp, which are now commercially available through CAT, as part of their AQUAarray line.

The Center for Aquaculture Technologies is a global, full-service, contract R&D organization that is focused on the application of technologies to improve productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in the aquaculture industry. CAT is home to a unique combination of world-class scientists bringing together complementary expertise in fish health, nutrition, and genetics working in state-of-the-art facilities to deliver innovative, tailor-made solutions for organizations in the sector. For more information, visit www.aquatechcenter.com.

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants.

CONTACT: Jeremy Walker, Marketing Director, GeneSeek Sales & Marketing

(402) 435-0665 ext. 7104, [email protected]

SOURCE NEOGEN Corporation