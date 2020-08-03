Neogen completes acquisition of U.S. rights and related assets of Elanco's StandGuard® insecticide

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of the U.S. (including territories) rights to Elanco's StandGuard® Pour-on for horn fly and lice control in beef cattle, and related assets.

StandGuard Pour-on is one of the premier domestic beef cattle insecticide products, and represents an exceptional fit in Neogen's existing agricultural insecticide portfolio and organizational capabilities. Neogen entered the agricultural insecticide market with its 2014 acquisition of Chem-Tech.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Neogen Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media, and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care and disinfectants.

CONTACT: Steve Quinlan, Vice President & CFO

Neogen Corporation, 517/372-9200

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

Related Links

http://www.neogen.com

