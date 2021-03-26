NEOGEN donates $25,000 to National FFA Organization

LANSING, Mich., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced that, at the conclusion of its sponsorship agreement with the National FFA Organization, the company made a $25,000 donation aimed at supporting agricultural education and fighting the spread of COVID-19.

"The young men and women of the National FFA are the future of our industry. When we support FFA, we are supporting not only the future production farmers of the world, but the future veterinarians, chemists, teachers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders," said John Adent, NEOGEN's president and chief executive officer. "We are proud to support the National FFA Organization in any way we can as they further their commitment to helping every student explore their interests across many agricultural career pathways."

"We greatly appreciate our partnership with NEOGEN and the willingness to navigate through an uncertain time together," said Molly Ball, National FFA Foundation president and chief marketing officer of the National FFA Organization. "This partnership shows how we can work together to raise the next generation of leaders while striving to keep everyone safe and healthy."

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media, and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care and disinfectants.

Read more about the partnership between NEOGEN and the National FFA Organization by visiting https://www.neogen.com/neocenter/press-releases/neogen-ffa-partner-to-support-organization-fight-COVID-19/.

