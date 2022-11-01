Neogen, FFA Announce 2023 Sponsorship Agreement

Organizations continue their partnership to benefit FFA's 2023 SAE Grants

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has renewed its partnership agreement with National FFA that will support the organization's 2023 Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Grants.

Under the terms of the agreement, Neogen will donate $2 to the National FFA Foundation for any size bottle of Prozap® StandGuard® Pour-On horn fly and lice control solution, as well as each StandGuard floor display that is sold from November 1, 2022, through May 31, 2023, up to a total of $250,000. StandGuard Pour-On is a powerful, low-dose, and easy-to-use treatment that provides season-long lice control for beef cattle with one application.

"The National FFA Organization is an excellent ambassador for youth in the science, business, technology, and agriculture industries and Neogen is proud to continue supporting these future leaders," said John Adent, Neogen's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The $1,000 grants that this partnership will support help students and their chapters as they continue to pursue new knowledge across these industries."

"We are grateful for Neogen's continued support of FFA and investment in our members," said Molly Ball, President of the National FFA Foundation and Chief Marketing Officer of the National FFA Organization. "By helping fund these grants, Neogen is providing FFA members with the resources needed to develop an exemplary SAE and gain hands-on experience that will prepare them for career success."

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. A separately registered nonprofit organization, the foundation is governed by a board of trustees that includes the national FFA president, educators, business leaders and individual donors. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

