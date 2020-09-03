Neogen, FFA partner to support organization, fight COVID-19

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has entered into a sponsorship agreement with the National FFA that will support the agricultural organization and help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Under terms of the agreement, Neogen will donate $1 to the National FFA for every 7 ounce bottle of COMPANION™ Hand Sanitizer it sells from Sept. 1, 2020 through Feb. 28, 2021, up to $250,000. COMPANION is a safe alcohol-based foaming hand sanitizer that meets CDC requirements to control the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

"We support the National FFA because it invests time, energy, resources and care into the future of America's agriculture — the young men and women who will be our agriculture leaders and educators of tomorrow," said John Adent, Neogen's president and chief executive officer. "As a company, and as an industry, we benefit greatly from the values, education, and dedication to agriculture developed by young people through their time with the FFA. We can't think of a better way of working toward a brighter future for all of us than to support the FFA and help stem the spread of COVID-19."

"We are greatly appreciative of our partnership with Neogen as we navigate through this uncertain time together," said Molly Ball, president of the National FFA Foundation and chief marketing officer of the National FFA Organization. "This partnership is an example of working together while striving to keep everyone safe and healthy."

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org, and on Facebook and Twitter.

Neogen Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media, and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care and disinfectants.

CONTACT:

Steve Quinlan, Vice President & CFO

Neogen Corporation, 517/372-9200

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

Related Links

http://www.neogen.com

