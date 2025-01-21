Neogen® Introduces Igenity® BCHF to Help Industry Mitigate Bovine Congestive Heart Failure Risk

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG), an innovative leader in food security solutions, announced today the launch of Igenity® BCHF to improve overall bovine heart health standards.

Bovine Congestive Heart Failure (BCHF) stands as a significant threat to cattle health and productivity, and this genomic test provides a new opportunity for improved selection for heart health. Testing with Igenity BCHF assesses an animal's genetic predisposition for BCHF, scored on a 1-to-10 scale. Ranging from 1 (lowest risk) to 10 (highest risk of disease development), each decreased score on the scale as an approximately 3.5% lower expected incidence rate for BCHF.

"Igenity BCHF is a revolutionary genomic test designed to assess an animal's genetic predisposition to heart failure," says Victor Pedrosa, Ph.D., Director of Technical Genomics and Innovation at Neogen. "The test results directly correlate with the percentage of BCHF risk an animal carries and could pass on to their progeny, serving as a genetic indicator of the likelihood of disease development."

BCHF presents a growing threat to the health and productivity of all segments of the cattle industry, from young calves on the pasture to late-fed cattle. Igenity BCHF provides producers with the opportunity to more effectively manage the risk of BCHF within their herd, confidently produce feeder calves that will have a lower risk of mortality from BCHF in a feedlot setting, and decrease economic losses attributed to BCHF.

"When we look at the impact of Igenity BCHF on the industry, it is helping to genetically quantify the risk for bovine congestive heart failure and progress herds away from this growing cattle health and welfare concern," says Kirk Ramsey, DVM, Professional Services Veterinarian with Neogen. "Igenity BCHF is the first genomic test of its kind and is the first step in capturing the reason why congestive heart failure is occurring in these young calves and late-fed cattle."

To learn more about Igenity BCHF, visit neogen.com/igenity-beef or contact your Neogen representative.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

