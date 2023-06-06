Neogen® Launches DNA Test for Beef-on-Dairy Cattle

News provided by

Neogen Corporation

06 Jun, 2023, 08:45 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has launched Igenity® BeefXDairy, a new and novel leading genomic test for beef-on-dairy calves.

Genetic testing is critical to the efficient management and marketing of beef-on-dairy cattle, and the new Igenity BeefXDairy test provides producers with insight into key traits such as carcass quality, average daily gain, and the Igenity Terminal Index, which can then be used to market the calf's growth potential to buyers. The test will also allow buyers to receive breed composition data (e.g., percentage beef vs. percentage dairy) to help them best manage those cattle for optimal health and maximum growth.

"Neogen is excited to be the first to offer up a commercial genomic tool for this growth cattle market," said Shelby Smith, Bovine Genomics Product Manager at Neogen. "This product offering is a massive step forward in helping to characterize beef-on-dairy animals and allowing dairy producers, cattle buyers, and, ultimately, consumers of beef products to benefit. With increased DNA testing, we can enable improved quality, efficiency, and sustainability within beef production systems."

Neogen Genomics constantly provides high quality data to assist with herd improvement and improve cattle operations, and the new Igenity BeefXDairy test is another tool allowing producers to glean valuable data they need to advance and grow their operations efficiently and sustainably.

To learn more about the new Igenity BeefXDairy test or our other genomics solutions for cattle, contact Neogen by calling 877.443.6589, send an email to [email protected], visit neogen.com, or contact your local Territory Manager.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The Company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

Contact: Shelby Smith, Bovine Genomics Product Manager
               402.435.0665, x7248, [email protected]

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

Also from this source

Neogen® Launches New Assays for Histamine Detection

Neogen® to Participate in the 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.