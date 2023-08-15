Neogen® Launches Igenity® Enhanced Dairy

Neogen Corporation

15 Aug, 2023

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has launched Igenity® Enhanced Dairy, a new and progressive genomic data management tool.

Igenity Enhanced Dairy is a new digital service that empowers dairy producers to make better selection and mating decisions. By integrating in-herd phenotypic data, pedigree information, and existing predicted transmitting abilities (PTAs) from the Council on Dairy Cattle Breeding (CDCB), the platform delivers a genomic evaluation of dairy cattle.

Producers are able to utilize the data provided by Igenity Enhanced Dairy to make an in-herd assessment of the genetic potential by pairing each animal's performance data with the results received from an Igenity Select profile. The ability to apply on-farm phenotype data to a standard genetic assessment leverages the management and geography of the individual animals to ultimately enable better decision-making.

"Neogen is thrilled to introduce a useful tool that contributes to the improvement of genetic selection in the dairy cattle market," said Dr. Victor Pedrosa, Neogen's Director of Genetic Prediction. "Data plays a crucial role in decision-making, and the Igenity Enhanced Dairy platform allows producers to take an additional step forward. The traditional genetic evaluations provided by the CDCB have significantly enhanced the genetic progress of several economically valuable traits. Now, with Igenity Enhanced Dairy, we are enabling an extra gain in the dairy selection process."

Neogen Genomics constantly provides high-quality data to assist with herd improvement and improve cattle operations, and the new Igenity Enhanced Dairy equips producers with valuable data and evaluates their herd's potential, assisting in making the most informed decisions.

To learn more about the new Igenity Enhanced Dairy test or Neogen's other genomics solutions for cattle, contact Neogen by calling 877.443.6589, email [email protected], visit neogen.com, or contact your local Territory Manager. 

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The Company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

Dr. Victor Pedrosa, Director of Genetic Prediction
[email protected]

