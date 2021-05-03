NEOGEN launches improved sanitation monitoring system

LANSING, Mich., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that they have launched an improved version of their AccuPoint® Advanced sanitation monitoring system that is simpler to use and provides results that are easier to analyze.

NEOGEN's new AccuPoint Advanced Next Generation (NG) system features a more modernized and user-friendly handheld device, with an easy-to-use ergonomic design and an improved, glove-compatible touch-screen interface; more precise measurement through the use of a new photodiode multiplier lens; and the ability to connect to Wi-Fi networks for secure data transfer.

"Our new AccuPoint system helps ensure that testing can be performed, recorded, and traced in the fastest and most efficient way possible," said John Adent, NEOGEN's president and CEO. "Over our many years of working with the food industry, we recognize that it is imperative that our diagnostics provide the fastest, most precise, and easy-to-monitor testing data on the market. We are confident that this system will provide exactly that while simultaneously providing the most user-friendly experience."

The improved system also features compatibility with the newly redesigned Data Manager with Smart Plans reporting software from NEOGEN, which provides streamlined testing plans and saves permanent testing records. Included with the sanitation monitoring system are the NEOGEN Analytics Insights and data management software programs, which allow users and administrators to take a deeper dive into environmental monitoring processes.

AccuPoint Advanced NG remains the only sanitation monitoring system on the market to utilize a flat tip sampler for maximized recovery of ATP (adenosine triphosphate) and feature RFID technology for streamlined testing processes.

ATP sanitation monitoring systems like NEOGEN's AccuPoint Advanced NG are recognized as the "gold standard" for the monitoring of sanitation effectiveness within food and beverage production facilities. Utilizing an ATP system to monitor the cleanliness of a facility is quick and easy and can be customized for the specific needs of the production facility, including equipment, product, processes, and people. These systems set an objective, recordable, and traceable standard to help avoid the consequences of substandard sanitation efforts.

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants.

CONTACT: Andy Bohannon, Product Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE NEOGEN Corporation