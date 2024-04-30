Neogen® Launches New Molecular Method for Detection of Two Salmonella Serotypes

LANSING, Mich., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG), a worldwide leader in innovative solutions that help the food and beverage industries ensure safety and quality in their products, announced today the launch of the new Neogen Molecular Detection Assay 2 – Salmonella Enteritidis/Salmonella Typhimurium (MDA2SEST).

The product joins several other next-generation assays, including Salmonella, E. coli O157 (including H7), Listeria and Listeria monocytogenes, Campylobacter, STEC gene screen (stx and eae), and Cronobacter, as part of the Neogen Molecular Detection System pathogen testing platform.

"We are pleased to bring this advanced technology to our customers, helping them to enhance their food safety program and address a challenging need in the poultry industry," said John Adent, Neogen's President and CEO. "This isothermal molecular assay overcomes certain limitations of existing solutions, such as traditional serology and PCR-based methods, with improved accuracy, reduced time to results, and a streamlined workflow that provides increased productivity and unparalleled ease of use."

The Neogen MDA2SEST kit is used with the Neogen Molecular Detection System for rapid and specific detection of two Salmonella serotypes, Salmonella enterica subsp. enterica serotype Enteritidis (SE) and Salmonella enterica subsp. enterica serotype Typhimurium (including monophasic variant 1,4,[5],12:i:-) (ST), in enriched poultry samples. Salmonella Enteritidis and Salmonella Typhimurium are two serotypes that are pathogenic to humans and have been implicated in Salmonella outbreaks. By enabling the detection of specific serotypes such as S. Enteritidis and S. Typhimurium, the MDA2SEST assay is an important tool that can help reduce foodborne illness.

The Neogen MDA2SEST was granted approval by the AOAC® Research Institute Performance Tested MethodsSM (PTM) Program and assigned PTM Certification No. 122302. The PTM Program provides independent third-party review and certification for proprietary test method performance.

The award-winning Neogen Molecular Detection System platform is used by food processors, universities, governments, and contract testing laboratories in more than 40 countries. It is powered by a combination of advanced technologies—isothermal DNA amplification and bioluminescence detection—to provide a pathogen testing solution that is fast, accurate, easy to use, and affordable. The new assay for Salmonella Enteritidis and Salmonella Typhimurium joins, and can be run concurrently with, molecular tests already offered by Neogen for Salmonella, E. coli O157 (including H7), Listeria and Listeria monocytogenes, Campylobacter, STEC gene screen (stx and eae), and Cronobacter.

Individuals interested in this new technology may contact their local Neogen Food Safety representative or visit https://www.neogen.com/molecular-detection-system to learn more.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Contact

Jean-Yves Mazzitelli | Global Product Owner, Food Safety

[email protected]

SOURCE Neogen Corporation