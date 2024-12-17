Neogen® Launches Petrifilm® Bacillus cereus Count Plate to Enhance Food Safety Testing Efficiency

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG), an innovative leader in food safety solutions, has introduced a new addition to its Petrifilm® product line, the Neogen Petrifilm Bacillus cereus Count Plate.

This innovative new solution offers food safety professionals a simple, reliable, and efficient method for testing for Bacillus cereus, a persistent threat with potentially deadly consequences. The Petrifilm Bacillus cereus Count Plate provides comprehensive testing for the entire sensu lato groups, including B. cytotoxicus, returning easy-to-interpret results in as few as 20 hours.

The ready-to-use Petrifilm Count Plate eliminates the prep work associated with traditional agar methods, while delivering confidence and accuracy in microbial testing. By utilizing this solution, food safety professionals can enhance safety protocols within their laboratories.

"The Bacillus cereus bacteria is a pervasive threat within the food safety industry," said John Adent, Neogen's President and CEO. "For over 40 years, Petrifilm Plates have been a trusted method for microbial testing. Our new Bacillus cereus Count Plate continues this tradition of reliability and efficiency, helping food safety professionals address a critical need with a solution they can count on."

For laboratories interested in learning more about the Neogen Petrifilm Bacillus cereus Count Plate, please visit info.neogen.com/Petrifilm.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

