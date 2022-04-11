NEOGEN Launches Prozap® Protectus Pour-On Insecticide - IGR

Unique combination of active ingredients provides beef producers a triple-action option for insect control

Prozap Protectus Pour-On Insecticide – IGR is a ready-to-use triple-active formula for use on beef cattle and calves that kills chewing and sucking lice, horn flies, stable flies, horse and deer flies. The product is formulated with a unique combination of active ingredients, including an insect growth regulator (IGR), adulticide, and a synergist, which provides cattle with relief from infestations and kills louse eggs before they hatch, providing season-long control of lice in one application.

The formula, which contains 3% diflubenzuron, 2.5% piperonyl butoxide, and 0.5% lambda-cyhalothrin, is applied along the back of the animal being treated utilizing a graduated applicator gun.*

"We are incredibly excited to offer this new, premium insect control product to producers," said Elizabeth Wonsowski, NEOGEN's Ruminant Product Marketing Manager. "The formulation of the new Prozap Protectus Pour-On product provides beef cattle producers with a unique option compared to existing products currently on the market and will help minimize cattle handling, time, and labor costs associated with treatment."

NEOGEN offers a complete insecticide product portfolio for farm, home, and ranch settings, including products for horses and livestock within barns, stables, kennels, and more. For more information on the full Prozap Coordinated Insect Management line of products, contact NEOGEN at 800.621.8829 (U.S./Canada), 859.254.1221, or visit https://www.neogen.com/prozap.

About NEOGEN

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

*It is a violation of Federal law to use this product in a manner inconsistent with labeling. Read the entire label and follow all use directions, use restrictions, and precautions.

