Neogen® Releases CelluSmart Technology for Biofuel Industry

LANSING, Mich., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG), an innovative leader in food safety solutions, announced today that it has launched the new CelluSmart technology from Megazyme® by Neogen for the measurement of cellulosic ethanol from biofuel production.

In creating this industry-first technology, Neogen improved upon the previous National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) procedure, introducing a yeast-degrading cocktail (YDC). With these improvements, CelluSmart allows the ethanol industry to fully realize its efforts to produce low-carbon fuels, represented in value by the D3 RINs generated from in-situ production.

Cellulosic ethanol represents a 60% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from standard petroleum-based fuel and helps progress toward climate goals. The CelluSmart technology has the potential to help ethanol producers further reduce carbon intensity scores, which, in combination with other factors, may help them gain access to new markets, including sustainable aviation fuel.

"The ethanol industry is a success story in providing low-carbon renewable energy," said John Adent, Neogen's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the new CelluSmart technology, we can continue to leverage our knowledge in fiber and carbohydrate method development to contribute to the growth of this industry and help create a more sustainable world."

"Neogen is a long-term partner with the biofuel industry, and we have worked together in the food safety space over the years," said Dr. Jason Lilly, Vice President of the Americas and Australia/New Zealand at Neogen. "We are thrilled to provide producers with this highly requested technology and strengthen our relationship with the industry as we strive to enable a more sustainable future."

The CelluSmart technology is incorporated into ASTM Method E-3417-24, which meets the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) requirements for an approved method from a voluntary consensus standards body.

