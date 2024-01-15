Neogen® Releases Provecta® Pro Flea & Tick Collar for Dogs**

News provided by

Neogen Corporation

15 Jan, 2024, 08:45 ET

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has launched the Provecta® Pro Flea & Tick Collar for Dogs**.

Provecta Pro offers convenient and mess-free protection for dogs and puppies 12 weeks and older. Containing two active ingredients, Deltamethrin and the IGR (S)-Methoprene, Provecta Pro provides long-lasting, full-body protection against fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes* for six months. The innovative collar was designed with the pet's well-being and comfort in mind, with a flexible fit and a breakaway buckle as an added layer of protection.

"Neogen is committed to providing a diversified portfolio of innovative, accessible products and services that the entire community of pet owners, veterinary professionals, and businesses can rely on," says Brittny Arbour, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Neogen. "Our team is excited to launch the Provecta Pro Collar, as it fills an important niche in the parasiticide space. Pet owners want an affordable product they can rely on to kill fleas and ticks, and Provecta Pro provides this protection continuously for six months."

"At Neogen, we always look to promote the quality and longevity of companionship through pet health and wellness," says Renee Hall, Neogen's Head of Pet Health and Wellness. "The increase in multi-pet households continues to put pressure on the veterinary industry and, because of this, Neogen has taken the initiative to provide innovative, economical solutions for every demographic without sacrificing quality."

Neogen continues to support the Veterinary Hope Foundation, with a portion of the proceeds of sales for the Provecta Pro Collar going toward raising awareness for mental health in veterinary medicine. The Provecta Pro Flea & Tick Collar for Dogs** will be available on January 14, 2024, after launching at the VMX Conference in Orlando, FL.

For more information or to order, visit neogen.com or talk to your Neogen representative.

*Except in California

**It is a violation of Federal law to use this product in a manner inconsistent with its labeling.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Contact
Brittny Arbour | Senior Product Marketing Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

Also from this source

Neogen Announces Second-Quarter 2024 Results

Neogen Announces Second-Quarter 2024 Results

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today the results of the second quarter ended November 30, 2023. "This is an exciting time on the journey ...
Neogen to Participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Neogen to Participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that the Company will participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.