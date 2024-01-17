Neogen® Releases SureKill® Gel Bait Pro Applicator

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has launched the newest product in the SureKill® pest management line, the SureKill Gel Bait Pro Applicator.

Crafted with industrial-grade plastic and steel, the SureKill Gel Bait Pro Applicator is a durable, lightweight tool that allows users to effortlessly target inconvenient and challenging areas while minimizing bait waste and innovating baiting protocols.

Designed for comfort and efficiency, the SureKill Gel Bait Pro Applicator features an updated appearance and a unique, thumb-driven trigger intended to reduce hand strain from repeated use. Compatible with SureKill-brand gel baits and most industry syringes, the applicator also features an adjustable dial with five convenient settings for optimal gel output, ensuring consistent and controlled application of the product.

"When designing the SureKill Gel Bait Pro Applicator, we wanted to create a true baiting solution for pest management professionals," said Jenna DePaull, Marketing Manager. "The linear design solves several common problems faced by pest management professionals, making it easier to use and more efficient than traditional applicators. The innovative thumb-driven trigger and updated appearance improve usability and provide an added safety benefit for technicians."

To learn more about the SureKill Gel Bait Pro Applicator or to place an order, visit neogen.com/surekill or contact a Neogen representative.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Contact

Jenna DePaull | Marketing Manager – Professional Pest
[email protected]

