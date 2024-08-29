Neogen® To Participate in 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Neogen Corporation

Aug 29, 2024, 08:45 ET

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that the Company will participate in the 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday, September 5.

David Naemura, Neogen's Chief Financial Officer, will present at 3:00 PM Eastern Time.

To access the webcast and presentation materials, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Neogen Investor Relations website at neogen.com/investor-relations/events-presentations and click on the event webcast link.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Media Contact

Bill Waelke, Vice President, IR & Treasury
[email protected]

