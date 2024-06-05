Neogen® to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

LANSING, Mich., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG), an innovative leader in food safety solutions, announced today that the Company will participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

