Neogen® Unveils Over 100 New Genetic Tests

Neogen Corporation

08 Aug, 2023, 08:45 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has released an extensive selection of new genetic tests through Paw Print Genetics® and Canine HealthCheck® solutions.

"These new tests can identify genetic sequences associated with potential diseases and other traits and can provide invaluable insights into a canine's genetic composition," said Dr. Robert Westra, Associate Medical Director at Neogen. "With the introduction of these tests, Neogen has elevated the landscape of comprehensive canine genetic screening, enabling veterinarians, breeders, and pet owners to learn more about their animals, facilitating informed decisions regarding their health and wellbeing."

Dedicated to the continuous advancement of canine health and wellbeing, Paw Print Genetics has introduced 49 new tests, increasing its full testing portfolio to nearly 350 breed-specific tests.

These new tests include:

  • A new test for Congenital Myasthenic Syndrome in Golden Retrievers,
  • A new test for Progressive Retinal Atrophy in Portuguese Water Dogs,
  • A new R Locus test reveals coat color genetics,
  • A new Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia test caters to the unique genetic requirements of Alaskan Malamutes,
  • And more.

Canine HealthCheck has introduced 69 new tests, increasing its full testing portfolio to over 325 diseases and traits.

These new tests include:

  • A new Cu Locus Curly test presents an understanding of the genetic origins of those curls,
  • A new D Locus and R Locus tests unravel the dog's coat color genetics and unique patterns, such as Roan/Ticked, unraveling the genetic basis of their appearance,
  • A new Deafness and Vestibular Dysfunction test for Doberman Pinschers,
  • A new E Locus - eA test serves to enrich the knowledge of Ancient Red, Spitz, and Scent Hounds' distinctive appearance through their unique color genetics,
  • And more.

Neogen's canine genetic tests allow for profound insights into color and trait genotypes as well as identifying genetic mutations associated with disease. Results are reported as normal, carrier, or at-risk/affected, which can provide extensive information about a dog's genetic makeup.

Paw Print Genetics and Canine HealthCheck tests are available for purchase starting today on the Paw Print Genetics and Canine Health Check websites. For more information, please visit Neogen's website, contact the customer support team at [email protected], or call 509-483-5950.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The Company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

Media Contact

Maree Smith, Marketing Manager, Genomics
[email protected]

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

