NeoGenomics and ConcertAI Announce Collaboration to Advance Population-Scale, Definitive Hematological Research & Generative AI Solutions at ASH 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoGenomics, Inc., a leading oncology testing services company, and ConcertAI, LLC, a leading oncology real-world evidence data and AI technology company, today announced a broad collaboration to advance large-scale hematological research solution to investigate real-world clinical practice and outcomes in hematological malignancies.

Few diseases are as complex as hematological malignancies. The number of alternative treatments considered for patients at different points throughout their care is more varied and individualized than what is seen in diagnosis and management of solid tumors. Hematological malignancies require surveillance of patients over multiple time periods with numerous clinical and diagnostic measures to assess sustained response to treatment or relapse.

Combining ConcertAI's longitudinal clinical data with NeoGenomics' comprehensive biomarkers derived from hundreds of hematological tests we are able to establishe a robust and definitive RWE hematology solution. The collaboration advances molecular and genetic data solutions for the entire drug development lifecycle, from early clinical development to post-approval epidemiological studies. The scale and volume of the combined dataset, which covers over one million patient lives across 1,000+ oncology clinics, provides coverage of key biomarkers throughout the entire patient treatment journey and across multiple lines of therapy, which enables valuable insights for research purposes. This is the first population-scale hematology data set, which is both large and broad enough to minimize selection bias and thus offering an actionable representation of the hematological prevalent disease in the US. The multi-modal combination of EMR and rich biomarker data allows for the latest causal inference methodologies, increasingly preferred by the FDA and other regulatory bodies, and clinical AI methodologies with assurance of high representativeness and generalizability.

"ConcertAI has spent the last three years with biopharma researchers, medical societies, patient advocacy groups, and academic teams to define requirements for truly definitive, insight-enabling research solutions for hematological malignancies," said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI. "We did this with the collective goal of having a decade or more of data, richness, consistency in biomarker coverage and the ability to integrate across clinical data and diagnostic modalities. NeoGenomics captures the majority of all U.S. hematologic malignancy testing being sent out to a reference laboratory. It was obvious to both teams that combining our data and capabilities could solve the legacy challenges of depth, breadth, and limited longitudinality."

With rich cytogenetics, morphology, flow cytometry, FISH, and molecular hematological data, this collaboration now has the potential to apply the latest Generative Artificial Intelligence and other complementary approaches that are historically limited by data set sizes and lack of standardization. Hematological diseases can be stable under treatment for years and then enter a period of non-response and relapse. New AI approaches offer the potential to define predictable patterns, linked to specific biomarker patterns, aligned to different treatment approaches, and directly associated with outcomes. This approach can inform new therapeutic programs, clinical trial designs, and treatment strategies.

"We are excited to see the last six months of collaboration produce a rich and meaningful dataset to fuel life science research, clinical trial planning and real-world data application," said Lindsey Gasparini, Vice President of Informatics at NeoGenomics. "Our expansive footprint in hematologic testing will enable an important view into clinical work up, diagnosis, and monitoring through longitudinal and multi-modal testing for the community oncologist. ConcertAI has an impressive collection of research-grade clinical data in oncology and hematology, and the power in linking that with depth and breadth of NeoGenomics data is transformational," Gasparini continued.

In Q1, the companies will be launching a hematology-focused collaborative version of ConcertAI's Clinical Trial Optimization solution, supporting study design, and optimizing all aspects of trial planning, with multiple clinical development initiatives planned.

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI is the leader in Generative AI technology and Real-World Evidence solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate high confidence and actionable insights and outcomes for patients through multi-modal data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in collaboration with leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. ConcertAI technologies are deployed in more than 900 global healthcare providers and more than 45 leading biopharmaceutical innovators. ConcertAI operates Customer and Technology Development Centers in Cambridge, MA; Plymouth Meeting, PA; Raleigh-Durham, NC; Bangalore, India; Tokyo, Japan; and Frankfurt, Germany. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Advanced Diagnostics Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that together with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to applicable data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to secure the data we maintain.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories for full-service sample processing in Fort Myers, Florida; Aliso Viejo and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and Houston, Texas; and a CAP accredited full-service, sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom. NeoGenomics also has several, small, non-processing laboratory locations across the United States for providing analysis services. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

