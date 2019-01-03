NeoGenomics Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoGenomics Inc. (NASD: NEO) will replace Engility Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EGL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, January 14, 2019. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) is acquiring Engility Holdings in a deal expected to close on January 11 pending final conditions.

NeoGenomics operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 (Global Industry Classification Standard) GICS Life Sciences Tools & Services Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – JANUARY 14, 2019

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

NeoGenomics

Health Care

Life Sciences Tools &
Services

DELETED

Engility Holdings

Industrials

Aerospace & Defense

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

