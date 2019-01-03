NeoGenomics Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoGenomics Inc. (NASD: NEO) will replace Engility Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EGL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, January 14, 2019. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) is acquiring Engility Holdings in a deal expected to close on January 11 pending final conditions.

NeoGenomics operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 (Global Industry Classification Standard) GICS Life Sciences Tools & Services Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – JANUARY 14, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED NeoGenomics Health Care Life Sciences Tools &

Services DELETED Engility Holdings Industrials Aerospace & Defense

