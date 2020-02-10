NeoGnosis Media Announces "Dusting Contours," a Lyrical Anthology of Love Song in Spoken Word by Raphael and Nicola Ravenscroft, Released for Valentine's Day

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoGnosis Media, in collaboration with Spoken Realms, is pleased to announce the release of "Dusting Contours – with Breath of Whispered Words."

"Dusting Contours" is a contemplation on the nature of love, passion, devotion, loss and joy. An anthology of 31 spoken-word performances set to profoundly contemplative music and ambient soundscapes, this sensitive and moving work of art explores the sensual, the passionate, the maternal, the magical and the sacred.

With verse written by British sculptor and song-writer Nicola Ravenscoft, new music composed and performed by her late husband, musician and legendary saxophonist Raphael Ravenscroft, and spoken-word performances by Nicola Ravenscroft and actor-producer Craig Van Ness, "Dusting Contours" takes the listener on an exquisitely beautiful journey through the human heart.

Nicola Ravenscroft says, "Dusting Contours is an audio sculpture, a three-dimensional chart of love's many constellations, the twisting paths and facets of love's many loves and a final song and conversation with my late husband, Raphael."

"Collaborating with Nicky on 'Dusting Contours' has been a transformative experience for me," says co-narrator and producer, Craig Van Ness. "I'm honoured and grateful to both Nicola and Raphael for the opportunity to be a part of this beautiful, original art work."

ABOUT NICOLA and RAPHAEL RAVENSCROFT:

Nicola Ravenscroft is a British sculptor and songwriter. She is the wife of Raphael Ravenscroft, the late legendary saxophonist, as well as an honours graduate from Camberwell College of Art, London, and a member of Cambridge University Arts and Creativities Research Group. Nicola may be contacted through her website: www.nicolaravenscroft.com.

Raphael Ravenscroft is the musician behind the legendary saxophone solo on Gerry Rafferty's hit "Baker Street." He toured, played and recorded with Pink Floyd, Marvin Gaye, Tina Turner, Abba and many others: more recently he recorded alongside Daft Punk and Duffy. In 2014, and working with Nicola, he was putting the final touches to a fresh new album of his own unreleased compositions. Sadly he died before he could see them fly.

ABOUT CRAIG VAN NESS

Craig Van Ness is a UK-based American voice actor and audio producer. He is best known for his work as an audiobook narrator and video game actor, and for his work as an audio producer at The Showreel, Soho Studios, London, where "Dusting Contours" was recorded and produced. Contact him at www.craigvanness.com.

