NeoGraft® Launches New Loyalty Program For Physician Partners

CHARLOTTE, NC, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - NeoGraft®, a divison of Venus Concept and an innovative global leader in precision Folliuclar Unit Extraction (FUE) hair restoration technology, announces the launch of the new NeoGraft® Loyalty Program, which is yet another value-added element designed to recognize and reward physician partners who utilize the certified NeoGrafters™ technicians for their procedures.

"It's important our customers understand and trust that we are here to help them succeed with our technology," said David Bays, Vice President of Business Development for Venus Concept, Ltd., the parent company for NeoGraft®. "By working with our exclusive group of highly skilled, certified NeoGrafters™ technicians and nurses, which they can book through our newly released app, our providers can ensure that the best possible outcomes are achieved for their patients. As our providers book more procedures with us, they will be eligible for tiered discounts as they elevate through the loyalty program," Bays continued.

The NeoGraft® Loyalty Program will consist of six tiers ranging from our entry-level partners to our ultra-exclusive Diamond Providers. In addition to volume discounts on grafts, providers will also receive plaques, window badges, and acknowledgement of their loyalty status on NeoGraft.com for patients to see. Select Diamond Providers will be also eligible for a yearly Presidents Club trip to an exclusive location.

Jack Fisher, MD, Chief Medical Officer of NeoGraft® and a member of the International Society of Hair Restoration Specialists, had this to say about the new Loyalty Program: "We are excited to offer our physician partners benefits for their commitment to providing the best quality, state-of-the-art hair restoration for their patients. The entire team at NeoGraft® supports these efforts and wants our partners to benefit from them."

For more information on NeoGrafters™ or to download the app, please visit www.NeoGrafters.com.

About NeoGraft®

Eight years ago, NeoGraft® launched its automated FUE system in North America. Today, NeoGraft® is considered one of the most trusted hair restoration brands in the world. NeoGraft®'s commitment to continuously improving patient outcomes led to collaborating with top aesthetic surgeons. NeoGraft® has combined next-generation, minimally-invasive surgical techniques with decades of data and designed NeoGraft® 2.0 to be more than just a device. It is engineered to allow NeoGraft® to be true partners with physicians. Wireless connectivity enables remote access for diagnostics, maintenance, automatic upgrades, and procedural data. The touchpad operates like your favorite tablet, and software communicates with the handtools to provide real-time extract and implant graft counts. Today, NeoGraft® boasts over a 90% patient satisfaction rating on the world's leading independent consumer website, RealSelf.com. For more information, please visit www.NeoGraft.com.

About Venus Concept®

Venus Concept® is a leading global medical technology company that develops, commercializes, and delivers safe, efficacious, and easy-to-use aesthetic technologies and related practice enhancement services in a unique, industry-disruptive subscription-based business model. Venus Concept's devices have been designed in cost-effective and proprietary ways that enable the company to expand beyond the aesthetic industry's traditional markets of dermatology and plastic surgery, and into non-traditional markets—such as family practice, general practice, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, and medical spas. Approximately 70 percent of its devices are sold in non-traditional markets. The company has expanded its subscription platform and is now selling its devices in over 60 countries, including 27 with direct offices. Venus Concept now has over 400 global employees whose customer-centric approach has supported the company's rapid growth. For more information, please visit www.venusconcept.com.

