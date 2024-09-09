NeoImmuneTech Presents Promising Interim Results of CAR-T Combination with its NT-I7 Asset at ESMO 2024

Adequate cell expansion and persistence remains a key challenge that limits the efficacy of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies

New clinical results presented at ESMO 2024 show NT-I7 treatment following CAR-T cell administration is safe and well tolerated and improves clinical outcomes through successful expansion of CAR-T cells

ROCKVILLE, Md. , Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT or "NeoImmuneTech"), a global leader in T cell-based immunotherapy, will present interim results of the Phase 1b clinical trial (NIT-112) combining a CAR-T therapy with NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) during the 'Mini oral session 1: Haematological malignancies' at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) in Barcelona, Spain, from September 13 to 17. These initial results present a promising approach to enhancing the potential of CAR-T therapies while maintaining a stable safety profile.

The NIT-112 clinical trial involves patients with Large B-cell Lymphoma (LBCL) who received CAR-T therapies such as Kymriah, Yescarta, or Breyanzi, followed by NT-I7 administration 21 days after CAR-T infusion. The trial aims to evaluate safety, tolerability, the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D), and the potential for NT-I7 to enhance CAR-T expansion, persistence and stemness.

Interim results show that at dose levels 4 and 5, which are considered mid-level doses (360, 480 µg/kg), NT-I7 demonstrated a stable safety profile. No cases of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) or Immune Effector Cell-Associated Neurotoxicity Syndrome (ICANS), which are known as high-risk side effects of CAR-T therapies, were observed subsequent to NT-I7 administration. Only mild, manageable side effects (Grade 1-2), such as injection site erythema and swelling were observed in 6 out of 11 patients (54.5%). Overall, a strong safety profile was observed.

NT-I7 administration resulted in significant amplification of CAR-T cells, prolonged persistence and an increase in T cell stemness, characterized by a higher frequency of T cells with a stem-cell memory (Tscm) phenotype (CD45RA+CCR7+CD95+). The overall response rate (ORR) from the interim results was 81.1% (9 out of 11 patients), with 7 achieving a complete response (CR) and 2 achieving a partial response (PR). Kymriah is known to have an ORR of 52% in LBCL patients.

Dr Luke Oh, President and Chief Executive Officer of NeoImmuneTech, Inc., said: "We are thrilled by the preliminary results of study NIT-112 showing NT-I7's ability to amplify CAR-T cells. This successful amplification of CAR-T cells is expected to translate into improved patient outcomes. NIT plans to actively pursue technology transfer related to the combination of NT-I7 with CAR-T therapies and we look forward to accelerating our discussions with the organizations already conducting preclinical studies combining NT-I7 with our own CAR-T technologies."

Title: Phase 1b study of NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa), a long-acting IL-7, post-CD19-directed CAR T cell therapy in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

Presentation Number: 806MO

Speakers: Armin Ghobadi (St. Louis, United States of America)

Lecture Time: 15:05 – 15:10 (Fri, 2024. 09. 13)

Session Name: Mini oral session 1: Hematological malignancies (ID 31)

Room: Toledo Auditorium – Hall 3

About NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) (rhIL-7-hyFc)

NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) is the only clinical-stage long-acting human IL-7 and is being developed in oncologic and immunologic indications, where T cell amplification and increased functionality may provide clinical benefit. IL-7 is a fundamental cytokine for naïve and memory T cell development and sustaining immune response to chronic antigens (as in cancer) or foreign antigens (as in infectious diseases). NT-I7 exhibits favorable PK/PD and safety profiles, making it an ideal combination partner. NT-I7 is being studied in multiple clinical trials in solid tumors and as vaccine adjuvant. Studies are being planned for testing in hematologic malignancies, additional solid tumors and other immunology-focused indications.

About NeoImmuneTech, Inc.

NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT) is a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical companydedicated to expanding the horizon of immuno-oncology and enhancing immunity to infectious diseases. NIT is led by the scientific founder and inventor of NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) and has a strong executive team with rich industry experience. NIT is expanding rapidly in personnel and operations, as well as partnering with industry and academic leaders to investigate NT-I7 as monotherapy and in combination with various immunotherapeutics. For more information, please visit www.neoimmunetech.com.

