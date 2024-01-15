NeoImmuneTech Welcomes a New President for its Development and Business

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT or "NeoImmuneTech"), a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announces the appointment of Luke Oh, Ph.D., as President, effective immediately.

Dr. Oh is an expert in regulatory policies and drug development, encompassing both biologics and small molecules. He brings over six years of regulatory experience at the U.S. FDA. His recent tenure at Samsung Bioepis as Vice-President in charge of Regulatory Development was marked by the successful preparation and submission of seven biosimilar applications to regulatory agencies in the US, EU, UK, and Canada. Prior to this position, he has worked as Senior Staff Fellow at the U.S. FDA Division of Clinical Pharmacology III and Division of Inflammation and Immune Pharmacology, and he has held various roles in research and development for leading organizations such as Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Human Genome Sciences, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Oh has a Ph.D. in Neuroimmunology from the McGill University (Montreal, Canada).

In his new role, Dr. Oh will spearhead NIT's local team from its Rockville headquarters. His primary focus will be on accelerating the clinical development of NT-I7, NeoImmuneTech's long-acting human IL-7, and strategizing the regulatory path for its potential inaugural approval for the treatment of Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS).

Dr. Se Hwan Yang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeoImmuneTech, Inc. said: "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Oh to our team. His strong expertise and extensive network are invaluable assets that will propel our clinical development program and business activities. We wish him all success in his new role."

Dr. Oh's commitment to fostering international collaboration is evident from his founding and leadership of the Korean-American Professional Association in Life Sciences (KAPAL), a testament to his belief in the power of cross-cultural collaborations. This experience is particularly relevant as NeoImmuneTech continues to build on its global footprint and seeks to leverage diverse perspectives in advancing biopharmaceutical innovation.

About NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) (rhIL-7-hyFc)

NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) is the only clinical-stage long-acting human IL-7 and is being developed in oncologic and immunologic indications, where T cell amplification and increased functionality may provide clinical benefit. IL-7 is a fundamental cytokine for naïve and memory T cell development and sustaining immune response to chronic antigens (as in cancer) or foreign antigens (as in infectious diseases). NT-I7 exhibits favorable PK/PD and safety profiles, making it an ideal combination partner. NT-I7 is being studied in multiple clinical trials in solid tumors and as vaccine adjuvant. Studies are being planned for testing in hematologic malignancies, additional solid tumors and other immunology-focused indications.

About NeoImmuneTech, Inc.

NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT) is a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to expanding the horizon of immuno-oncology and enhancing immunity to infectious diseases. NIT is led by the scientific founder and inventor of NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) and has a strong executive team with rich industry experience. NIT is expanding rapidly in personnel and operations, as well as partnering with industry and academic leaders to investigate NT-I7 as monotherapy and in combination with various immunotherapeutics. For more information, please visit www.neoimmunetech.com.

