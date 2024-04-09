NeoImmuneTech's NT-I7 in Combination with Chemotherapy Shows Efficacy in Colorectal Cancer at AACR Meeting

NT-I7 maintains cancer-specific T-cell amplifying efficacy when combined with standard of care colorectal cancer therapy FOLFOX ®

Study indicates interest for potential combination therapy with chemotherapeutic agents.

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT), a global leader in T-cell-based immunotherapy, today presented a poster on a pre-clinical study that opens a new field of potential applications for NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa). The poster was presented at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting (April 5-10, 2024, San Diego, CA).

The study explored the efficacy of NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) in combination with FOLFOX® (a combination of 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and oxaliplatin), a first-line standard of care (SoC) for colorectal cancer, in an animal model of colorectal cancer (MC38, C57BL/6 mice).

The study's findings suggest a significant improvement in treatment outcomes when NT-I7 is used alongside FOLFOX®, demonstrating a 69% reduction in tumor size compared to the administration of FOLFOX® alone. While the overall Absolute Lymphocyte Count (ALC) in the blood was reduced by FOLFOX® treatment, the number of anti-cancer specific T cells in the tumor was significantly increased in the combination group compared to FOLFOX® alone.

Dr. Luke Oh, President and CEO of NeoImmuneTech said: "We are very excited by results that shows NT-I7 might be effective in combination with cytotoxic chemotherapeutic agents. As chemotherapeutic agents are still the standard of care for most early-stage cancer indications, combining NT-I7 with various chemotherapeutic agents might bring new hope to patients in situations where immuno-oncology is not used."

About Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second most common cause of cancer-related death worldwide. It often begins with growths on the inner lining of the colon or rectum called polyps, which can change into cancer over time. Colorectal cancer affects more than 150,000 people in the US and 1.8 million people worldwide each year. Despite progress in treatment in the last decade, the 5-year survival rate is still only 63% overall and a meager 13% for patients with metastatic disease.

About NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) (rhIL-7-hyFc)

NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) is the only clinical-stage long-acting human IL-7, and is being developed in oncologic and immunologic indications, where T cell amplification and increased functionality may provide clinical benefit. IL-7 is a fundamental cytokine for naïve and memory T cell development and for sustaining immune response to chronic antigens (as in cancer) or foreign antigens (as in infectious diseases). NT-I7 exhibits favorable PK/PD and safety profiles, making it an ideal combination partner. NT-I7 is being studied in multiple clinical trials in solid tumors and as vaccine adjuvant. Studies are being planned for testing in hematologic malignancies, additional solid tumors and other immunology-focused indications.

About NeoImmuneTech, Inc.

NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT) is a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company, dedicated to expanding the horizon of immuno-oncology and enhancing immunity. NIT is led by a strong executive team and talented members with rich industry experience. NIT is expanding rapidly in its operations, as well as partnering with industry and academic leaders to investigate NT-I7 as monotherapy and in combination with various immunotherapeutics. For more information, please visit www.neoimmunetech.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (the "Company") that are based on its beliefs and expectations about the future. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions about the future, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of these documents. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking information or statements contained herein.

Some of the data contained in these documents were obtained from various external sources, and the Company has not independently verified such data. Accordingly, the Company makes no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of the data, and such data involves risks and uncertainties, and is subject to change based on various factors.

