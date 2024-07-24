NeoMasculinity.Solutions Unveils Groundbreaking Vision and Sentinel Handbook for Men

John Krotec and Dan Ploger, Co-Founders, are Empowering Men to Champion Truth and Critical Thinking in the Digital Age

NEW MARKET, Va., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of NeoMasculinity.Solutions, a pioneering initiative co-founded by John T. Krotec and Dan Ploger aimed at empowering men to embrace and redefine their roles in society. The launch is accompanied by the release of The Sentinel Handbook, a comprehensive guide designed to foster critical thinking and uphold truth in the digital age. NeoMasculinity Minutes, a podcast show, is also scheduled for release.

Truth is absolute. This is our mission, and it's within our reach if we commit to it. - John Krotec, Co Founder - NeoMasculinity.Solutions The Sentinel Handbook is set to become the global curriculum for critical thinking.

John T. Krotec, co-founder of NeoMasculinity.Solutions, states, "We hope to empower men on a massive scale and embolden them to embrace their masculinity, to fulfill their masculine roles, and to protect their loved ones from the threats caused by unreliable information. We are also set on creating a global education program that teaches 'critical thinking skills' to everyone. In this age of information, humanity has its greatest challenge yet—how to deal with the continuous bombardment of unreliable information which is destroying families, relationships, cultures, and societies worldwide. For us to thrive, men and women must put an end to this practice. Truth is absolute. This is our mission, and it's within our reach if we commit to it."

The Sentinel Handbook serves as a foundational text for NeoMasculinity.Solutions, outlining the importance of men as protectors of truth and arbiters of information. The handbook addresses the detrimental effects of misinformation and propaganda and presents strategies for identifying and combating these threats. The book will be distributed worldwide, via the website and Amazon, in English, Spanish, German, Italian, with a total of eight languages.

Sixty-seven percent of Americans believe fake news causes a great deal of confusion. Ninety-four percent believe they have at least once been misled or influenced by disinformation before finding out it was false information. NeoMasculinity.Solutions and its handbook advocate for a return to nature-defined masculine roles that support the family unit and societal stability. The organization emphasizes that masculinity, when expressed with integrity and truth, is essential for societal well-being.

The initiative has already garnered support from various thinkers and celebrities who align with its values of education, family, and truth. "It's good to see a man who isn't afraid to live out his masculinity," commented actress Miranda Otto. John Krotec adds, "The vintage masculine ideals of honor, duty, and strength are more relevant than ever in today's world."

NeoMasculinity.Solutions is poised to influence discussions on gender roles, information integrity, and societal health through its educational campaigns and public engagements. The Sentinel Handbook is set to become the global curriculum for critical thinking.

The initiative has also secured ambassador support from notable figures such as Ryan Weaver, Country Music Artist, Former US Army Blackhawk Aviator & Inspirational Speaker, and other worldwide ambassadors to be announced soon.

About NeoMasculinity.Solutions

Founded by John T. Krotec and Dan Ploger, NeoMasculinity.Solutions is an educational organization dedicated to empowering men to fulfill their traditional roles in modern society responsibly and honorably. It aims to provide men with the tools to become custodians of truth and rational thought in an increasingly complex world.

For further information, interviews, or inquiries, please contact: John Krotec at [email protected]

Contact: John Krotec

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 941-400-7333

