NeoMed Awarded US Patent for ENFit® Low Dose Tip Syringe

This new patent, which was awarded to NeoMed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on September 24, 2019, serves to further protect NeoMed's innovation covering the ENFit Low Dose Tip Syringe, which has become the accepted solution throughout the medical device industry and the healthcare community for low volume dose accuracy with ENFit syringes. Also protecting NeoMed's ENFit Low Dose Tip Syringe technology, NeoMed received granted UK Patent No. 2,546,462 and has numerous other patent applications pending around the world.

"Clinicians expect accurate low volume dosing, and that's exactly what the ENFit Low Dose Tip Syringe provides. The successful issuance of this patent reinforces NeoMed's ongoing commitment to improving patient safety and outcomes through innovation and product design. The safety of the fragile, premature babies we serve is the cornerstone of our product designs, which is why NeoMed has made the ENFit Low Dose Tip Syringe technology available through no-cost licensing agreements to numerous entities throughout the world," stated NeoMed's Vice President of Engineering and Product Development, Ben Davis.

"Low Dose Tip Syringes are necessary for successful ENFit conversions. As such, we believe that this patented technology will help eliminate ENFit implementation barriers and boost global ENFit adoption. NeoMed is proud to exceed industry recommendations by providing the NeoConnect® Low Dose Tip Syringes in sizes that range from 0.5 mL to 6 mL," remarked NeoMed President, Aaron Ingram.

NeoMed's global patent portfolio includes 66 granted patents and 87 pending patent applications in jurisdictions throughout the world.

About NeoMed, Inc.

Founded in 2007, NeoMed develops innovative enteral collection and delivery products supporting the specialized feeding and medication dosing needs of the low birth weight, neonatal, and pediatric patients. NeoMed is committed to improve patient outcomes through product designs that meet safety, clinical, and regulatory guidelines while supporting cost-containment objectives. For more information, visit neomedinc.com.

